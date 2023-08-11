PM Update: Turning up the heat this weekend

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Temperatures returned to levels more typical of the first half of August today, with highs in the mid- and upper 80s. It won’t stop there as readings are scheduled to rise further this weekend. It’ll also be on the moderately humid side. Not the worst, but enough to add some heat index to the actual temperature both days. I’d suggest a beach, a pool or a heavily air-conditioned room.

Through Tonight: Skies are cloudiest early, with increased clearing through the night. If you’re out and about you might want to look for some Perseids — just note city lights tend to ruin the experience, and the peak is tomorrow night. Lows are in the upper 60s in the coolest spots to the low or mid-70s in the warmest.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Lots of sun through the day. A very isolated shower or storm could pop up in the heat, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Highs are largely in a low 90s, with some mid-90s possible. Winds blow from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: It should be pretty similar to Saturday. A bit of a wind shift to come from the northwest might enhance temperatures somewhat, as might expanding high pressure. Highs are perhaps up a notch but still mainly in a low to mid-90s. Like Saturday, it’s hard to rule out a pop-up storm, but it’s not very likely either.

