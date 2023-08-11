D.C.-area forecast: Ending the workweek in average August style

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Occasional clouds and breezes. Typical for the time of year, and without much humidity. This evening’s not a bad start to a Washington weekend. Express forecast Today: Occasional clouds and some breeze. Highs: Mid-80s to about 90.

Tonight: Calming and clearing. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Late storm? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail August plays nice with its relatively temperate conditions today, as it has for the month overall. But things turn notably hot tomorrow. Humidity oscillates but is on an upward trend into next week. Our next real rain chances may wait until Monday or Monday night.

Today (Friday): Early morning sunshine perhaps proves brightest, with fewest clouds. Occasional clouds pop up, especially into the afternoon. Humidity is hard to complain about (low to mid-60s dew points) since we should have moderate westerly breezes near 10 mph. Mid-80s to about 90 degrees for high temperatures should feel pretty good for mid-August, all things considered! Confidence: High

Tonight: Any breezes should calm and skies mostly clear out. Dew points rise a hair, toward uncomfortable levels, or into the mid- and upper 60s. This keeps the coolest spots in our region from cooling below that threshold, with downtown perhaps staying in the low 70s. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Tomorrow (Saturday): Heat spikes to above-average readings in the low to mid-90s. Ample sunshine and warm, more humid southwest breezes about 10 mph help boost our high temperatures higher. If a couple spots see a dew point about 70 degrees, that may equate to a heat index around 100 degrees, when combining heat with that high humidity. Cloud cover is a minuscule question mark but currently skies look bright. A pop-up shower or storm may erupt in a random location or two. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A small chance of a shower or storm continues into the early morning hours. Low temperatures may hover in the low to mid-70s throughout the region, assuming dew points continue their rise into the low 70s. Don’t forget the Perseid meteors, which will be reaching peak in the overnight — get away from the lights. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Perhaps a few more clouds and a slightly higher chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm helps hold back high temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. We may cap dew points in the tolerable 60s — keeping fingers crossed. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A brief shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Generally, skies are partly cloudy. Confidence: Medium

The next cold front approaches Monday, so humidity is expected to increase along with thunderstorm chances. Timing is key. If they aim for Monday afternoon and evening, cashing in on peak heating, we may see some strong storms. If the front is slower to arrive, even into Tuesday morning, the threat for any intense storms would be reduced. Right now, the latter seems favored. Even in that situation, some rain seems likely. Mid-to upper 80s feels like 90s thanks to humidity. Confidence: Medium

Odds of rain are down Tuesday as the front shifts to our south and east and sunshine makes a comeback. Like Monday, temperatures should top out in the mid- to upper 80s, but lower humidity levels and a bit of a northwest breeze help it feel considerably more comfortable. Confidence: Medium