D.C.-area forecast: Ending the workweek in average August style

Today (Friday): Early morning sunshine perhaps proves brightest, with fewest clouds. Occasional clouds pop up, especially into the afternoon. Humidity is hard to complain about (low to mid-60s dew points) since we should have moderate westerly breezes near 10 mph. Mid-80s to about 90 degrees for high temperatures should feel pretty good for mid-August, all things considered! Confidence: High
Tonight: Any breezes should calm and skies mostly clear out. Dew points rise a hair, toward uncomfortable levels, or into the mid- and upper 60s. This keeps the coolest spots in our region from cooling below that threshold, with downtown perhaps staying in the low 70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Heat spikes to above-average readings in the low to mid-90s. Ample sunshine and warm, more humid southwest breezes about 10 mph help boost our high temperatures higher. If a couple spots see a dew point about 70 degrees, that may equate to a heat index around 100 degrees, when combining heat with that high humidity. Cloud cover is a minuscule question mark but currently skies look bright. A pop-up shower or storm may erupt in a random location or two. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A small chance of a shower or storm continues into the early morning hours. Low temperatures may hover in the low to mid-70s throughout the region, assuming dew points continue their rise into the low 70s. Don’t forget the Perseid meteors, which will be reaching peak in the overnight — get away from the lights. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Perhaps a few more clouds and a slightly higher chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm helps hold back high temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. We may cap dew points in the tolerable 60s — keeping fingers crossed. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A brief shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Generally, skies are partly cloudy. Confidence: Medium
The next cold front approaches Monday, so humidity is expected to increase along with thunderstorm chances. Timing is key. If they aim for Monday afternoon and evening, cashing in on peak heating, we may see some strong storms. If the front is slower to arrive, even into Tuesday morning, the threat for any intense storms would be reduced. Right now, the latter seems favored. Even in that situation, some rain seems likely. Mid-to upper 80s feels like 90s thanks to humidity. Confidence: Medium
Odds of rain are down Tuesday as the front shifts to our south and east and sunshine makes a comeback. Like Monday, temperatures should top out in the mid- to upper 80s, but lower humidity levels and a bit of a northwest breeze help it feel considerably more comfortable. Confidence: Medium