Florida is roasting in extreme heat and on pace for a record-warm year

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Florida — a state known for its warm weather — has seldom endured a summer of such extreme, persistent and humid heat until now. This hot weather — remarkable for its duration and intensity — has the state on pace to notch its warmest year on record. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight The worst of the heat began in late June and has yet to let up. Since June 23, parts of the states have been under heat alerts on all but three days (July 26 to 28).

Many locations experienced a record-hot July, and August is off to a sweltering start. Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Daytona Beach and Tallahassee are all experiencing their hottest August on record so far.

Some of the summer’s most intense heat is occurring now. On Friday, all of Florida was under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, which were likely to be extended into the weekend. Record highs are forecast daily through at least Wednesday, from Key West to Jacksonville.

Advertisement

Like large parts of the southern tier of the Lower 48 states, many locations in Florida are poised to have their hottest summer on record, including Key West, Miami, Sarasota, Tampa and Pensacola.

For 2023 so far, most of Florida is experiencing its hottest year, with no sign of any cooler weather that might remove it from the top spot.

Record-long streaks of hot weather

The Florida heat has been particularly remarkable for its persistence.

The National Weather Service has issued heat alerts in Florida on 49 days since mid-June, according to data compiled by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Excessive heat warnings — the most extreme alert — have been issued on 14 of those days, including the entirety of the past week.

Given all the focus on Phoenix — which just experienced the hottest month of any U.S. city on record — one might guess it would be the city with the most 90-degree days this year. Not the case. Rather, two Florida locations — Plant City, about 20 miles east of Tampa, and Fort Myers — have both seen more such days than Phoenix, with 128 and 113, respectively.

Advertisement

Numerous population centers have piled up record numbers of hot days:

Sarasota, about 40 miles south of Tampa, notched its 44th day in a row of 90-degree weather on Thursday. It’s forecast to see highs in the 90s through at least next Thursday.

Miami had a 34-day run of 90-degree weather — its fourth longest on record — that ended in late July, only to be resumed shortly thereafter. Every day of August has reached at least 90 there, including six in a row of 94 or 95. Thursday was Miami’s record-setting fifth consecutive day with a heat index of 109 or higher, passing the previous high mark of two days, according to Brian McNoldy, a meteorology researcher at the University of Miami. The city had a record-setting 46 days of heat indexes of at least 100 that ended on July 26.



Heat that’s prolonged and intense

While Florida’s heat has been most exceptional for its duration, it has also set numerous records for its intensity.

Share this article Share

Notably, Key West’s low temperature was only 88 degrees on Wednesday, its warmest minimum temperature for any date on record.

Numerous spots have seen record-warm morning lows since late July, including:

Dry Tortugas: 88 on Aug. 9

Marathon: 87 (tied) on multiple dates

Miami: 84 (tied) on July 9

Orlando: 81 (tied) on Aug. 8

Lakeland: 81 on Aug. 8

Afternoon highs have also set all-time records in several locations:

Plant City: 104 (tied) on Aug. 9

Homestead: 100 (tied) on Aug. 10

Bradenton: 101 on Aug. 9

Marathon: 99 (tied) on July 24

Key West: 95 on July 18

The heat has also boosted water temperatures across the region to record and near-record values. They were as high as 101 degrees off south Florida a few weeks ago and continue to run from around 90 to 95 across the Gulf Coast.

Florida has company

Florida is part of a broad area where punishing heat and humidity have prevailed, extending west across the Gulf Coast and into the Desert Southwest. Unusually resilient zones of heat pressure or “heat domes” have remained lodged over this entire region for months. In addition, the El Niño climate pattern tends to intensify heat across the southern states during the summer, while human-caused climate change also contributes to rising temperatures.

Advertisement

The zone from Corpus Christi, Tex., through New Orleans and Mobile are seeing their hottest summer and will probably vie for their warmest year on record.

More to come

Numerous records are forecast to be set from Texas to Florida over the next week.

Orlando is among places that may see record highs each of the next six days. The current outlook from the Weather Service indicates dozens of calendar day records are at risk across Florida during the stretch ahead, not to mention locations to the west.

The forecast in Orlando calls for a high of 99 both Friday and Saturday. Should it hit 100, it will be the first time since June 2015.

Every outlook period forecast by the Climate Prediction Center, out to three months into the future, has Florida remaining warmer than average.

While the heat dome may reorient itself to focus on the central and western U.S. with time, Florida will very much remain under its influence through much of the rest of August.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.