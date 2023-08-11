Unrelenting Hurricane Dora set to make history by becoming a typhoon

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Category 3 Hurricane Dora has made headlines this week for having partially contributed to the winds that whipped up a ferocious firestorm in Hawaii. Now Dora, already having set a record for longevity in the Pacific Ocean, is about to make more history, more than three weeks after being born in a different ocean more than 10,000 miles away.

If Dora maintains hurricane strength, as the Central Pacific Hurricane Center expects when it crosses the international date line late Friday, it will become Typhoon Dora and only the second tropical system on record to remain at hurricane strength across the eastern, central and western Pacific basins. Hurricane John, the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record, previously accomplished the same feat in 1994.

The international date line is an imaginary line at 180 degrees longitude that separates two calendar days and marks the boundary between the central and western Pacific Ocean. A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph is called a hurricane in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean and in the Atlantic, but a typhoon in the western Pacific.

Late this evening, #Dora will cross the International Date Line, and will then be known as a #typhoon.



Only 2nd known system to have completed the EPAC hurricane -> CPAC hurricane -> WPAC typhoon trifecta in reliable modern records. (John 1994) pic.twitter.com/JHiNRqU0Sj — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) August 11, 2023

Dora’s journey began all the way back on July 17 when it first emerged as a cluster of clouds and showers, or a tropical wave, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa. From there, the tropical wave took a southern track across the Atlantic and did not further develop because of dry and stable air. After crossing Central America on July 28 and 29, the system grew stronger and more organized as it entered the eastern Pacific Ocean, becoming a tropical depression on July 31 and being named Tropical Storm Dora on Aug. 1, once its winds reached 39 mph.

Having traveled nearly 10,000 miles in total, including 5,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean, Dora was the longest-lasting Category 4 hurricane on record in the Pacific before weakening in recent days to a Category 3 storm. Many meteorologists believe the low pressure associated with Dora contributed to the winds that rapidly spread devastating wildfires in Hawaii this week, although there is some debate about how much influence the storm had as it passed about 500 miles south of the Hawaiian islands.

It’s not unprecedented for tropical systems to cross over from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean. Last year, both Bonnie and Julia made the leap from one ocean to another, marking the first time two storms in one season maintained tropical storm intensity as they crossed over.

However, most hurricanes coming from the eastern Pacific weaken once they enter the central Pacific because of cooler ocean waters, dry air and wind shear, which are winds that increase with altitude and tend to rip storms apart. Dora, though, took on a more compact, doughnut-like shape known as an “annular” hurricane when it reached Category 4 strength.

“That’s important because annular tropical cyclones can wall off the negative factors such as dry air or wind shear longer. They tend to weaken slower than more conventional tropical cyclones,” explained meteorologist Jonathan Erdman in an article on Weather Underground.

Because of increasing shear, Dora is forecast by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center to steadily weaken over the next several days, morphing from a major typhoon to a remnant zone of low pressure with winds of only 35 mph. Remaining over open waters, it is not a threat to land.

Record warm ocean waters have probably contributed to Dora’s longevity and its parent tropical wave across two oceans and 25 days and counting. Those same warm ocean waters have prompted forecasters to increase the number of named storms they are predicting in the Atlantic Ocean this hurricane season.

As for the Pacific Ocean, Dora isn’t the only storm forecasters are monitoring. Typhoon Lan is a Category 4 storm in the western Pacific that is forecast to hit Japan on Monday.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.