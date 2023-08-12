D.C.-area forecast: August’s first 90s this weekend as rain odds stay low

Today (Saturday): Sunshine is abundant much of the morning into midday, with clouds tending to increase during the afternoon a bit. Winds blow from the southwest around 10 mph, bringing somewhat higher humidity in through the day. There’s a small chance of a late-day shower. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A shower chance could persist into the evening, especially north. Otherwise, trending partly to mostly clear, with clearest skies developing near and after midnight. If you can get away from the light pollution of the city, it’s the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Given that only a small portion of the moon is illuminated should make this a worthwhile one. Temperatures are mild in the overnight, or about mid-70s to near 80 in the hours after midnight. Lows make it to a range of about 72 to 77. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are rather sunny throughout. Odds of any sort of shower or storm are very low. Winds blowing from the northwest keep humidity in check, although it’s still noticeable. Highs again try for the low and mid-90s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy conditions should prevail. If you’re up late and willing to get away from the light core, still a decent time for Perseids. Lows are near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
A cold front is on the way Monday, but it’ll take its time getting here. Showers and storms become more possible over time, with the best chance perhaps coming into the night. Given the timing, the strongest storms should tend to favor areas west of ours. If it speeds up, that could change. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium
The front is to our south and east Tuesday. How far might be key as additional showers and storms probably develop near it during the day. For now, that seems to favor far southern Maryland and south of that, but worth watching. Highs should make the mid- and upper 80s. Confidence: Medium