D.C.-area forecast: August’s first 90s this weekend as rain odds stay low

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Good if you’ve got typical summertime plans near water or in another cool spot. Otherwise, eh. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Shower? Partly to mostly clear. Lows: 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-90s. Forecast in detail We made it through 11 days of August without a 90-degree day, something that hasn’t happened since 2003. It more than likely ends today as temperatures should easily top 90 in most or all spots. Heat continues tomorrow, making it a great weekend for something you might do in peak summer. As we drift into the new week, temperatures stay warm, but closer to normal with highs mainly in the mid- and upper 80s.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine is abundant much of the morning into midday, with clouds tending to increase during the afternoon a bit. Winds blow from the southwest around 10 mph, bringing somewhat higher humidity in through the day. There’s a small chance of a late-day shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A shower chance could persist into the evening, especially north. Otherwise, trending partly to mostly clear, with clearest skies developing near and after midnight. If you can get away from the light pollution of the city, it’s the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Given that only a small portion of the moon is illuminated should make this a worthwhile one. Temperatures are mild in the overnight, or about mid-70s to near 80 in the hours after midnight. Lows make it to a range of about 72 to 77. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are rather sunny throughout. Odds of any sort of shower or storm are very low. Winds blowing from the northwest keep humidity in check, although it’s still noticeable. Highs again try for the low and mid-90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy conditions should prevail. If you’re up late and willing to get away from the light core, still a decent time for Perseids. Lows are near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A cold front is on the way Monday, but it’ll take its time getting here. Showers and storms become more possible over time, with the best chance perhaps coming into the night. Given the timing, the strongest storms should tend to favor areas west of ours. If it speeds up, that could change. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

The front is to our south and east Tuesday. How far might be key as additional showers and storms probably develop near it during the day. For now, that seems to favor far southern Maryland and south of that, but worth watching. Highs should make the mid- and upper 80s. Confidence: Medium