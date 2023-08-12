PM Update: Overnight shower or storm possible. Less-humid heat tomorrow.

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors While a stray shower or storm this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon can’t be ruled out, the relatively higher (but still modest) chances for raindrops is later tonight. A weak cold front brings us a bit less humidity tomorrow, but it’s still hot. Monday’s our next chance of perhaps more numerous and stronger storms — see full briefing after the near-term forecast.

Through Tonight: A brief shower or storm is possible. North of town is slightly favored, geographically. As far as timing, raindrops may wait until late evening, perhaps after 10 p.m., with slight (20 percent) chances until sunrise. There should be plenty of dry spots and a few clear areas at times, so do try to get away from city light pollution and view the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Balmy low temperatures are slow to bottom out in the low to mid-70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are mostly sunny, especially through the morning. A few more clouds in the afternoon may portend a minuscule shower or storm pop-up, but so far nothing to plan around. Northwesterly breezes could gust a couple times above 20 mph during the afternoon, behind our weak cold front. This fetch of drier air makes low to mid-90s a bit lower-sweat than usual.

Overnight, breezes calm and periodic cloud cover may roam the region at times. However, it may still prove a decent time for viewing the Perseids. Low temperatures around 70 to mid-70s should feel a hair more comfortable than the night prior.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through the start of the workweek.

Thunderstorm intensity briefing for Monday

A stronger cold front aims to push through Monday night. Ahead of it, in the more humid and unstable air, we see a decent chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Luckily, severe storm chances aren’t too high as it looks now. Around town in the green shading, a 5 to 14 percent chance. West of town in the yellow has a slightly higher 15 to 29 percent chance of seeing a severe storm.

The menu of threats, in order of most to least likely: damaging wind gusts over 57 mph; large hail over one inch in diameter; finally, very heavy rainfall from potentially flooding downpours. So far the Weather Prediction Center only sees a 5 to 14 percent chance of rainfall rate intensity reaching flash flood thresholds in our region (below). Phew. But it’s still worth watching as we get closer.

