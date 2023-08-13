D.C.-area forecast: A toasty end to the weekend. Late-day storms possible tomorrow.

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Sunny and perhaps even slightly hotter than Saturday, but not quite as sweaty thanks to a touch lower humidity. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and hot, slight chance of thunderstorm. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not too muggy. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. PM storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s. Forecast in detail The heat trends a bit hotter today under bright sunshine, while the humidity dips. Clouds should keep things a bit cooler Monday as a frontal boundary brings shower and storm chances, possibly by afternoon, but with the potential for stronger storms at night. A lingering shower or storm is possible Tuesday followed by a drier midweek.

Share this article Share

Today (Sunday): Plenty of sunshine and hot today, with highs in the low to mid-90s again. The humidity should drop a bit compared to yesterday (dew points in the mid-60s by afternoon), so the heat index should be only a couple of degrees hotter than the air temperature. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, mainly south of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. With a breeze from the north and northwest, it doesn’t feel too muggy. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Monday): We start off dry, but clouds thicken up quickly ahead of our next frontal boundary, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Timing on showers and thunderstorms is a bit uncertain, but isolated to scattered showers and storms are at least possible by afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The evening or overnight could bring a better chance of more numerous showers and stronger storms, some of which could be gusty with hail and isolated flooding possible. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Clouds and a few passing showers could linger Tuesday morning as a cold front comes through. The afternoon looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Can’t rule out a pop-shower or storm in the afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with seasonable highs in the mid-80s and sunny skies. Thursday looks partly to mostly sunny and nice, too, just a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium