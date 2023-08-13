D.C.-area forecast: A toasty end to the weekend. Late-day storms possible tomorrow.

Today (Sunday): Plenty of sunshine and hot today, with highs in the low to mid-90s again. The humidity should drop a bit compared to yesterday (dew points in the mid-60s by afternoon), so the heat index should be only a couple of degrees hotter than the air temperature. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, mainly south of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. With a breeze from the north and northwest, it doesn’t feel too muggy. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): We start off dry, but clouds thicken up quickly ahead of our next frontal boundary, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Timing on showers and thunderstorms is a bit uncertain, but isolated to scattered showers and storms are at least possible by afternoon. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: The evening or overnight could bring a better chance of more numerous showers and stronger storms, some of which could be gusty with hail and isolated flooding possible. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Clouds and a few passing showers could linger Tuesday morning as a cold front comes through. The afternoon looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Can’t rule out a pop-shower or storm in the afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium
Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with seasonable highs in the mid-80s and sunny skies. Thursday looks partly to mostly sunny and nice, too, just a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium