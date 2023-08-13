PM Update: A few of Monday’s storms could be severe, but it’s mostly tranquil until then

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Luckily, humidity is dipping (dew points in the mid-60s) as we get well into the toasty 90s. The drier air riding in on noticeable northwesterly breezes helps, too. More cloud cover Monday should keep things a bit cooler but mugginess returns along with thunderstorm chances. A few could be severe. Today’s briefing below expands a bit on Monday’s strong storm potential flagged.

Through Tonight: A stray shower or storm may pop briefly, probably south of D.C.; however, the huge majority of us will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will aim for the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Monday): The morning should be mainly dry and partly sunny but periodic clouds will increase, along with the humidity. High temperatures ahead of the approaching cold front should be able to achieve mid-80s to around 90 degrees, feeling like mid-90s with dew points rising above 70 degrees. By midafternoon, we’ll need to be a bit on-guard as showers and storms pop. Strong to severe storms, including downpours, may hamper the evening rush hour but timing is subject to change. Have flexible schedules and commuting plans as much as possible.

Overnight, numerous showers and storms will remain possible into the early morning hours. The severe impact threat level should wane after mid-evening but it bears watching. Gusty storms with hail and flooding downpours could continue to roam the region as muggy low temperatures only slowly ease into the low to mid-70s. Details further below.

Follow-up briefing on Monday’s thunderstorm intensity

As mentioned in Saturday’s PM Update, some severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon into night. Here are summarized percentages by the Storm Prediction Center, from most likely to least likely:

· Damaging winds gusting over 57 mph: 15 to 29 percent chance

· Large hail over 1 inch in diameter: 5 to 14 percent chance

· Flooding downpours: 5 to 14 percent chance

· Tornadoes: 5 to 9 percent chance

· Timing: 3 to 9 p.m. currently appears most likely when relative strongest storm rounds with greatest threats move through; but stay tuned for an update Monday.

Putting the numbers into a graphic, here’s what the Storm Prediction Center displays, with context discussion to follow:

Note that impact probabilities have slightly increased since Saturday, with more of the region in “Slight” yellow shading in the upper-left panel. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, denoted in the lower-right panel’s yellow shading.

A couple of reports of large hail over 1 inch in diameter are also possible (lower-left panel’s green shading). We also need to watch for the chance of a couple of tornadoes, in the brown shading, in the upper-right panel. So far we believe they should be weak and short-lived — but stay tuned, please. Here’s the flooding downpour threat map:

Flooding downpours are slightly possible during Monday evening rush hour into Monday night. A flood watch may be issued north and west of town Monday, if this trend continues (yellow indicating higher chance of flooding versus green shading). Typically, risk for flooding is a bit elevated in urban areas where man-made surfaces increase the rate of runoff and lower the rate of rain absorption. Keep in mind that we may have more than one round of storms Monday, too.

