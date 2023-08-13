Live updates Maui wildfires death toll rises to 93 as officials ask families for DNA samples

The wildfires that tore through the island of Maui have killed at least 93 people, the county of Maui said late Saturday, making them the deadliest U.S. wildfires in over 100 years. The death toll is expected to rise. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier called on people with missing loved ones to submit DNA samples to help identify remains, warning that it will take time because some are so badly damaged that they disintegrate when picked up. Some Maui residents have turned to social media to plead for information about their loved ones.