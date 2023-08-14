PM Update: Heavy storms possible into tonight

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. * For a third straight day, highs reached at least 90 degrees while humidity levels climbed. The combination of heat and high moisture levels has primed the area for scattered thunderstorms between late this afternoon and tonight, some of which could be intense with torrential rain, damaging winds and hail.

Because of the moisture content in the air, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 5 p.m. today to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“Rain rates over two inches per hour are possible,” the Weather Service wrote. “Urban areas and flood prone roadways will be of a particular concern.”

The watch area includes both Washington and Baltimore and their immediately surrounding counties.

The low-pressure zone partially responsible for today’s storm potential is still well to our north and west, so we could see a repeat tomorrow as it draws closer.

Through tonight: Scattered showers and storms developing west and southwest of Washington will move this way. Not everyone will see storms; computer models differ on how widespread they’ll be. But some could be severe. While torrential rain and damaging winds will probably be most common, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Multiple rounds of storms are possible. Behind the first batch this evening, more showers or storms remain possible through midnight or so, before partial clearing. Lows are mostly in the mid- and upper 70s as high humidity keeps temperatures from falling far.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Another toasty one is on tap under partly sunny skies. Temperatures peak near 90 in the afternoon, with plenty of humidity. Depending on the timing of the front, another threat of strong to severe storms may materialize. This is especially true for areas near and east of Interstate 95.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.