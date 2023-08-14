D.C.-area forecast: Some strong storms possible later today before a drying trend

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: It’s very muggy and some of the late-day storms could pack a punch. Express forecast Today: Variable clouds, storms possible in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Showers and storms probable at times. Lows: 70 to 75.

Tomorrow: Afternoon shower or storm possible, mainly east of Interstate 95. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail Today we could string together our third 90-degree day in a row, something we’ve done only three other times this summer. That heat, plus high humidity, could fuel some strong to severe late-day storms. Tomorrow’s hot, too, but humidity will start to lower as storm chances focus more to our east. The midweek period features below-average temperatures and humidity before it gradually turns a bit more steamy.

Today (Monday): A quick morning shower isn’t out of the question, but for most of the morning to midafternoon hours, it’s partly sunny, hot and humid (dew points 70 to 75), as highs make a run toward 90. Widely scattered storms (30 to 40 percent chance your location sees measurable rain) could start to break out in the mid- and late afternoon, and some could contain damaging winds and hail. However, many of us may still dry. Winds are from the south at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Storms should increase in coverage (60 percent of measurable rain at your location) and some could be severe — especially through 9 or 10 p.m. Even after that, scattered showers and storms could continue at times overnight but shouldn’t be as intense. Lows range from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out early before skies turn partly sunny. It’s still rather warm — with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will slowly decrease (dew points falling below 70), but it will remain muggy enough for a few late-day storms to pop up, mainly east of I-95. Winds come in from the west at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies gradually clear and it’s a pleasant night as humidity continues to fall off. Lows range from near 60 in our cooler areas to the mid- to upper 60s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are both good-looking summer days. They feature sunshine and temperatures near to a little below average. Highs Wednesday are in the low to mid-80s, with mid- to upper 80s on Thursday when humidity increases a bit. Nighttime lows mostly range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures rise some Friday through the weekend. Highs each day are in the upper 80s to low 90s, but humidity shouldn’t be too bad (dew points 60 to 65). Nights are seasonably balmy with lows from the mid-60s in our cooler areas to the low to mid-70s downtown. Storm chances should be pretty low through this stretch. Confidence: Medium