Live updates Maui wildfires death toll at 93; smoldering heat hampers search efforts

Wildfires in Hawaii

What’s happening: More than 90 people have died in the wake of wildfires burning in Hawaii. Blazes are raging across Maui and have also been reported on the islands of Hawai’i and Oahu. Follow live updates.

How did the fires start? It’s still unclear exactly what triggered the wildfires across the islands, but the spread of flammable nonnative grasses combined with hurricane-stoked winds could have been factors. Here’s what we know about conditions in Hawaii.

What areas have been impacted? Fires are burning across multiple Hawaiian islands — these maps show where. The town of Lahaina on the island of Maui has suffered widespread damage, and historic landmarks across the island are in danger. These photos show the extent of the blaze.

Can I help? Thousands of residents and visitors have been forced to evacuate. Many organizations are accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires, while airlines have started offering fares as low as $19 to get people off the island.