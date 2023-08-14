Live updates Maui wildfires death toll at 93; smoldering heat hampers search efforts

The death toll from Maui’s wildfires, now at 93, is expected to rise as specialist search teams comb through Maui’s scorched ruins for human remains, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said in a video update. “They know ultimately they will be sharing with our people that there have been more fatalities,” he said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency teams in Lahaina are using trained canines to scout many areas but even the dogs are finding conditions difficult due to the heat, administrator Deanne Criswell told CBS News’s “Face the Nation. ” The FEMA chief described the damaged region as something like “a scene from an apocalyptic movie.”
Here’s what to know
- The fire that overcame Lahaina spread at a rate of “one mile every minute,” Green said, propelled by wind gusts of up to 81 miles per hour.
- With at least 93 people so far confirmed dead, the death toll has surpassed the 85 killed by the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California. It makes the Maui wildfire the U.S.'s most lethal of the past century.
- The Maui blaze was 85 percent contained by Sunday afternoon local time, according to officials. Survivors recounted how they were overcome by the fire’s speed, blinding smoke, and lack of escape routes out of Lahaina.
- Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said the identification of remains will take time because of the severe damage sustained by the bodies. He asked those who are missing their loved ones to submit DNA samples.
