Pacific Northwest is latest target in summer’s extreme heat epidemic

After an extreme early-season heat wave in May, the Pacific Northwest has largely avoided the relentless heat that has plagued the southern U.S. this summer. That changed Sunday, though, as intense heat arrived in portions of Oregon and Washington and is expected to last through much of the week, this time coinciding with the hottest time of the year.

Heat alerts cover all Oregon and Washington and extend into northern and interior sections of California as well. British Columbia’s South Coast is also under a heat warning. This week’s heat could rival last year’s week of blistering heat in the Pacific Northwest in late July and early August, but shouldn’t be as intense as the unprecedented, record-smashing heat wave of June 2021.

The interior valleys and lower elevations of western Oregon could see one of their hottest five-day stretches on record, the National Weather Service said, including Portland, Salem, Eugene and Medford. In Washington, the heat could come close to or break record highs during the next few days in Seattle, Spokane, Olympia, Yakima, Omak and Kennewick.

The humidity won’t be nearly as high as in the southern U.S., where locations including New Orleans, Houston and Austin continue to dominate the hottest cities listed on The Washington Post’s heat tracker, but the heat will be dangerous nonetheless.

“Now is the time to begin to put your heat plans into action,” the National Weather Service said. “This is particularly true for anyone without reliable access to cooled and air conditioned locations, and anyone with plans for outdoor recreation. Have a way to limit your heat exposure and stay hydrated!”

In addition to its effects of people’s health and comfort, the heat will also elevate the fire threat in much of the region. Red flag warnings for high fire danger are in effect for much of western Washington and Oregon. Evacuations were ordered for the Lookout Fire east of Eugene, Ore. late Sunday.

Records already set, with more to come

Temperatures soared into the triple digits Sunday in northwest Oregon, including in Troutdale where the high of 105 degrees broke the previous record for the date of 104 from 2002. Hillsboro tied its previous daily record high of 101. Portland’s high of 101 was one degree shy of a record, while Medford’s high of 106 fell two degrees short.

Several cities in Oregon including Portland, Salem, Eugene, Hillsboro and McMinnville could break their record highs on Monday by five degrees or more, according to weather historian Don Sutherland, and some locations could challenge their all-time high temperatures for August:

Salem is forecast to reach a high of 107 on Monday, which would crush the record high of 102 from 1942, falling just one degree short of the all-time August high of 108. High temperatures are expected to remain at or above 100 through Wednesday before a late-week cooling trend.

Eugene’s forecast high of 105 on Monday would easily top the record high of 101 in 2010, but would fall short of the all-time August record of 108. High temperatures are forecast near 100 Tuesday and Wednesday before gradually cooling late this week and weekend.

Portland is forecast to reach a high near 104 on Monday, which would break the record high of 102 from 2008, but fall short of the all-time August high of 107. High temperatures are expected to remain near or above 100 through Wednesday before cooling later in the week.

With forecast highs on Monday of 104 and 107, respectively, Hillsboro and McMinnville are both likely to break their daily record highs. and could come within a degree or two of their all-time August high temperatures.

The heat won’t be terribly unusual for Medford , but it will be persistent with forecast highs of 104 to 110 degrees expected to tie or break the record high every day through Thursday.

The heat is on in Washington as well, with Yakima, Omak and Kennewick expecting highs around 102 to 108 through midweek. In Yakima, the forecast of high of 107 on Tuesday would break the daily record high of 103 from 2021. Likewise, the forecast high of 108 on Tuesday for Kennewick would break the daily record high of 104 in 2021. Seattle won’t be as hot, but could come close to its daily record high of 91 on Monday, with forecast highs near 90 through Wednesday.

East: Hot

Southeast: Hot

South: Hot

Southwest: Hot

Northwest: Hot

Plains: NICE😎https://t.co/VyWINDkBnn pic.twitter.com/qvUKWmVNhK — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 14, 2023

How does this heat wave compare to previous ones?

In some locations, the heat could be as intense and almost as long-lived as that seen about a year ago. But it won’t be as extreme as the historic heat wave of 2021.

The region’s most recent heat wave was in mid-May, when temperatures soared above 90 degrees — nearly 30 degrees above normal — in parts of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. That heat wave was unusual for how early in the year it occurred and it contributed to May’s historic number of wildfires in Alberta.

Last year’s heat wave, which arrived during the last week of July, produced record-long stretches of exceptional heat. Seattle experienced 6 straight days of highs at or above 90 degrees while Portland saw a full week of consecutive days at or above 95 degrees. Medford reached 114 degrees during that heat wave, one degree below its all-time high.

The current heat wave is not expected to be as bad as the one in June 2021, which killed hundreds of people and was found by climate scientists to be virtually impossible without human-caused climate change. Seattle made it to 108 degrees during that heat wave while Portland soared to 116 degrees. In Canada, the village Lytton broke Canada’s national heat record with a high of 121 degrees, a day before a massive blaze engulfed the entire town.

Marine heat wave and influence of climate change

One of the most intense marine heatwaves on Earth has developed off the West Coast of the US, with water temperatures peaking nearly 5°C (9°F) above normal.



NOAA has categorized this event as a Category 4 (extreme) marine heatwave. pic.twitter.com/LSGcFf6lzI — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 6, 2023

The land heat wave coincides with an intense marine heat wave just off the Pacific Northwest coast, where water temperatures have recently surged to nearly 9 degrees above normal, registering a Category 4 on NOAA’s marine heat wave scale.

“Large marine heatwaves have occupied the eastern north Pacific Ocean for much of 2023,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said, but had remained far offshore until recently. It is one of several marine heat waves occurring worldwide.

Human-caused climate change is making both marine and land heat waves larger and more frequent, intense and prolonged. For example, climate change is making this week’s heat in Oregon and Washington at least 3 to 5 times more likely, according to Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index.