D.C.-area forecast: Toasty with some scattered storms possible

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Moderate mugginess, still a chance of storminess. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. Highs: 87 to 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65 to 72.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86 to 90. Forecast in detail It’s still steamy today with moderate humidity and the chance of storms, especially in the eastern half of the area. But conditions improve in coming days with increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity. Friday and Saturday look very nice, with low humidity and warm 80s, but mugginess starts to return by Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Skies are partly sunny for much of today but scattered showers and storms could develop in the afternoon especially near and east of Interstate 95. A few storms could be intense with damaging winds. Highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s, with moderately high humidity (dew points near 70). Winds are from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, except gustier around any storms. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a gradual reduction in humidity overnight. Lows drop to the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds shift to come from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Humidity drops a notch with dew points from 60 to 65. Light breezes blow from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows from the mid-60s to low 70s with light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday features a cool front that could trigger some brief morning to midday showers, but then skies become partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Humidity ticks up slightly higher before the front passes. Thursday night should see mostly clear skies with lows from the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday looks fantastic with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, along with very low humidity while skies are partly to mostly sunny. Friday night should be quite comfortable with temperatures dipping as low as the 50s in our cooler suburbs to the mid-60s in the city. Confidence: Medium-high

The weekend delivers a nice and sunny Saturday, with very low humidity as highs reach the mid-80s. Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night with lows in the 60s. Humidity begins to climb again Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees. Confidence: Medium