Storms could deliver another round of flooding rains in D.C. area Tuesday

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The best odds of big storms, and longer lasting rainfall, are mainly along and east of Interstate 95. Places farther west should see rain chances dwindle by early evening, while it might hang on for several additional hours in southern Maryland.

For a second straight day, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the immediate area until 8 p.m. as the ground is soaked from yesterday’s rainfall in some areas and, once again, downpours could be rather heavy. Like yesterday, areas of poor drainage and near small streams — that are prone to flooding — are most vulnerable.

In addition to localized flooding, some bursts of damaging winds are also possible. A few instances of large hail and/or a short-lived tornado cannot be ruled out, especially near the Chesapeake Bay.

Advertisement

After the storms move out, the heat and humidity should ease some heading into Wednesday.

Share this article Share

Through Tonight: Not everyone will see storms, but they should progress from west to east between midafternoon and mid-evening and could be severe in a few spots.

Storms should push east into the bay by 7 p.m. or so as the cold front approaches and begins passing the region. Some showers are possible after that time, with shower risks waning entirely by midnight as skies trend clearer behind the front. Low temperatures fall to a range of mid-60s to around 70.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Looking pretty nice, especially compared to today. There should be lots of sun, along with a rather pleasant breeze from the northwest. It’s a little bit cooler and drier behind the front, with highs mainly in the mid- and upper 80s.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

Jeff Halverson contributed to this forecast.