Maui wildfires live briefing: Death toll reaches 99 as police ramp up search for victims’ remains

The official death toll from Maui’s wildfires is at 99, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said at a news conference Monday afternoon local time. He had said earlier that number will rise by up to 20 people per day for the next 10 days.
Here’s what to know about the Maui wildfires and their aftermath.
Key updates
About a quarter of wildfire-affected areas have been searched, with 85 to 90 percent expected to be covered by the weekend, Pelletier said Monday. Police have double-checked some areas and deployed more cadaver dogs, he said.
DNA samples and other information submitted to identify remains will not be used for immigration enforcement, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen told the island’s immigrant community on Monday. He urged those with family members who are unaccounted for to visit the Family Assistance Center in Kahului.
The hard-hit town of Lahaina is still “very dangerous,” Bissen said, citing toxic chemicals and other unknown hazards that have yet to be measured. “The last thing we want to do is have any loss of life for anyone else because their curiosity outweighs their judgment,” he said.
Power was restored to all but 2,000 of the 12,400 customers affected by outages, Hawaiian Electric CEO Shelee Kimura said at the news conference Monday. But repairs remained difficult and dangerous in Maui’s central Upcountry region due to wildfire hot spots, falling branches and debris, she said.
Relief and recovery efforts
An estimated 3,000 animals are missing after the wildfires, Maui Humane Society CEO Lisa Labrecque said. She urged those who discover animal remains not to move or touch them for fear of interfering with identification efforts.
Nearly 2,000 housing units have been prepared for those displaced by the wildfires, Green said, adding that 220 families have already been housed. At least 402 hotel rooms were made immediately available Monday, he added, while 1,400 Airbnb units were expected to be available starting Tuesday. Another 160 people volunteered to host displaced families in their homes, he said.
The governor asked Hawaii’s attorney general for a moratorium on sales of properties damaged or destroyed in the wildfires, amid concerns of predatory buyers. Locals fear the disaster could worsen an existing housing crunch on Maui.
People with housing are still welcome to visit Red Cross shelters for food or other services, said Sean Inoue, the executive director of the organization’s Western Los Angeles Chapter. “We want to also make sure that everybody knows they’re welcome at our shelters, even if they’re not staying there,” he said Monday.
Hawaii’s governor called for volunteers to sign up with the Red Cross and the Humane Society to join the “very labor-intensive support” that is underway for families and animals in Maui. Nurses, social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists and other health-care workers are also needed, Green said.
The latest on the fires
The Upcountry/Kula fire in central Maui was 60 percent contained as of Monday morning local time, according to a news release from Maui County. The fire has burned an estimated 678 acres, with hot spots in gulches and other hard-to-reach places, the county said.
The fire in Lahaina was 85 percent contained as of Monday, Maui County stated. It has burned an estimated 2,170 acres, and multiple crews were dispatched to address any flare-ups, it said.
The Pulehu/Kihei fire remains 100 percent contained, the county said, though this does not mean it was extinguished. Firefighters were staying vigilant for flare-ups, but there were “no active threats at this time,” it added.
Kelly Kasulis Cho contributed to this report.
Wildfires in Hawaii
What’s happening: More than 90 people have died in the wake of wildfires burning in Hawaii. Blazes are raging across Maui and have also been reported on the islands of Hawai’i and Oahu. Follow live updates.
How did the fires start? It’s still unclear exactly what triggered the wildfires across the islands, but the spread of flammable nonnative grasses combined with hurricane-stoked winds could have been factors. Here’s what we know about conditions in Hawaii.
What areas have been impacted? Fires are burning across multiple Hawaiian islands — these maps show where. The town of Lahaina on the island of Maui has suffered widespread damage, and historic landmarks across the island are in danger. These photos show the extent of the blaze.
Can I help? Thousands of residents and visitors have been forced to evacuate. Many organizations are accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires.