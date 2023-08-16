D.C.-area forecast: Less stormy the next several days

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: A break from storms with fairly tame August heat and humidity. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, warm, less humid. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, t’shower? Highs: Upper 80s to near 90. Forecast in detail It’s been a bumpy ride lately with frequent storms or at least the chance of them. That changes starting today as high pressure keeps us mostly dry the next several days, save for a slight shower chance tomorrow. The humidity behaves fairly well too, especially Friday and Saturday when it dips unusually low, with near-normal August highs in the mid-80s to near 90.

Today (Wednesday): A pretty nice day for August, with mostly sunny skies and no storms to worry about. Afternoon highs should reach the mid- to upper 80s with noticeably lower humidity (dew points around 60-65) and a light breeze from the west around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: The evening should remain rain-free with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): An average August day with partly to mostly sunny skies, moderate to high humidity (dew points in the mid-60s to near 70), and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Just a small chance of an afternoon isolated shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still a small chance of an isolated shower or storm during the evening. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s again. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure builds into the area Friday and sets up shop through the weekend. That means partly to mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances slim to none. Daytime highs warm from the mid-80s Friday and Saturday with low humidity, to the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday when humidity may start to rise again. Saturday night lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High