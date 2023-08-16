D.C.-area forecast: Less stormy the next several days

Today (Wednesday): A pretty nice day for August, with mostly sunny skies and no storms to worry about. Afternoon highs should reach the mid- to upper 80s with noticeably lower humidity (dew points around 60-65) and a light breeze from the west around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: The evening should remain rain-free with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Thursday): An average August day with partly to mostly sunny skies, moderate to high humidity (dew points in the mid-60s to near 70), and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Just a small chance of an afternoon isolated shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Still a small chance of an isolated shower or storm during the evening. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s again. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
High pressure builds into the area Friday and sets up shop through the weekend. That means partly to mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances slim to none. Daytime highs warm from the mid-80s Friday and Saturday with low humidity, to the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday when humidity may start to rise again. Saturday night lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High