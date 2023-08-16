PM Update: Temperatures up Thursday, and there’s a late-day storm chance

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Highs in the mid- and upper 80s today were pretty close to average for mid-August. We got a bit of a breather when it comes to humidity, as well. Both heat and humidity tick upward Thursday. Out ahead of another cold front advancing from the Ohio Valley, a couple storms may pop up to help remind us of the fact that it’s still summer.

Through Tonight: Clouds that bubbled up during the heating of the day dissipate with sundown. It will be mainly clear overnight, and pleasant, as lows settle to an upper 60s to lower 70s range.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Partly sunny skies are the rule, as temperatures rise to humid highs near 90. A couple showers and storms may develop in the afternoon and persist into the evening. Most spots won’t see much rain, but a few can pick up an inch or two in short order.

Advertisement

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Share this article Share

The return of sneezing: Weed pollen is rising, at 5.43 grains per cubic meter of air. That’s moderate for D.C. area counts.

“Ragweed plants produce enormous amounts of pollen, more than any other of the regional weeds. It has been estimated that one plant may produce up to a billion pollen grains over the course of the season,” wrote U.S. Army microbiologist Susan Kosisky in an email Wednesday. “Peak daily averages are generally the 4th week in August and the 1st week in September, with the 1st weekly period in September having the overall highest daily average.”

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.