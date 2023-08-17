PM Update: Shower or storm possible through evening, then turning nice Friday

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Humidity was up today as dew points rose to about 70. That’s usually uncomfortable when teamed up with sunshine and temperatures approaching 90, as we saw today. When you consider the heat index, temperatures felt more like the mid-90s this afternoon. Given a cold front on the way, it feels like thunderstorm weather. In this case, storms are probably few.

Through tonight: Isolated showers or storms remain possible through several hours after sunset, especially near and east of Interstate 95. A storm could pack a local punch, with gusty winds and briefly heavy rain. The cold front itself may offer another passing shower during the pre-dawn hours through roughly sunrise. With humidity still high much of the night, temperatures don’t fall too far, mainly making a zone of 70 to 75.

Tomorrow (Friday): Once clouds with the front are out of here, mostly sunny skies rule the day. Humidity falls off quickly with a gusty northwest breeze, and high temperatures end up in the mid-80s. There’s a very slight chance of a shower late, although most spots will stay dry.

