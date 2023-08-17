D.C.-area forecast: Plenty of sun but isolated late-day storms today

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Clouds increase but it’s still warm, maybe a late-day shower or storm. Express forecast Today: Sunny, humid morning; isolated afternoon storms. Highs: 86 to 90.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, clearing late night. Lows: 67 to 73.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, breezy, dropping humidity. Highs: 84 to 88. Forecast in detail A swath of tropical moisture off the East Coast tries to edge into the area today, but showers should be isolated. Skies clear out tomorrow with nothing but sun for the weekend and, even better, lower humidity. It does look like a rare surge of heat from the Midwest may reach us by Monday, with highs well into the 90s.

Today (Thursday): The morning should be mainly sunny, but clouds start to pop up in the afternoon. Most of the showers/storms are likely to be east of us, but isolated activity is possible. Highs peak mainly in the upper 80s with light south winds. Humidity is on the moderately high side (lower 70s dew points). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms are likely to linger into the evening but dissipate after sunset. Light south winds persist with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Breezes get a bit gusty from the west, which start to gradually push some of the humidity out to sea. Highs still reach the mid- to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A clear evening allows an opportunity to see a sliver of a crescent moon scooping up Mars on the western horizon about a half-hour after sunset. Northwest winds diminish overnight and dry air allows lows to fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is a beauty with low humidity, minimal winds, lots of sun and highs in the mid-80s. What more could you ask for? Overnight lows drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

The humidity starts sneaking back up by Sunday, and highs push into the upper 80s to lower 90s as the Midwest heat starts to spill into the region. Still pretty reasonable for mid-August. Overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday looks like one of the hottest days of the year. Moderately high humidity and highs in the low to mid-90s under a high in the sky sun will have you searching for a cool spot. Confidence: Medium-High