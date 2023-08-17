D.C.-area forecast: Plenty of sun but isolated late-day storms today

Today (Thursday): The morning should be mainly sunny, but clouds start to pop up in the afternoon. Most of the showers/storms are likely to be east of us, but isolated activity is possible. Highs peak mainly in the upper 80s with light south winds. Humidity is on the moderately high side (lower 70s dew points). Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms are likely to linger into the evening but dissipate after sunset. Light south winds persist with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Friday): Breezes get a bit gusty from the west, which start to gradually push some of the humidity out to sea. Highs still reach the mid- to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: A clear evening allows an opportunity to see a sliver of a crescent moon scooping up Mars on the western horizon about a half-hour after sunset. Northwest winds diminish overnight and dry air allows lows to fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday is a beauty with low humidity, minimal winds, lots of sun and highs in the mid-80s. What more could you ask for? Overnight lows drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High
The humidity starts sneaking back up by Sunday, and highs push into the upper 80s to lower 90s as the Midwest heat starts to spill into the region. Still pretty reasonable for mid-August. Overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday looks like one of the hottest days of the year. Moderately high humidity and highs in the low to mid-90s under a high in the sky sun will have you searching for a cool spot. Confidence: Medium-High