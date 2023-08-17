Illustrations of pumpkins

Waiting for fall weather to enjoy pumpkin spice lattes? You may miss them.

Updated August 24, 2023 at 6:35 a.m. EDT|Published August 17, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. EDT
Last month was Earth’s hottest month on record, but pumpkin-flavored coffee has arrived as if the air is crisp and leaves are on the ground.

As summers grow longer because of climate change, and major companies release their pumpkin spice treats earlier and earlier, the two phenomena are moving further apart.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte keeps getting released earlier and earlier.

Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte was launched 20 years ago, and over time has moved its release from September to August. Dunkin’ usually releases its menu earlier than Starbucks. Many major companies end their fall menus at the beginning of November.

Major companies continue

to release pumpkin spice

drinks earlier than in past years

Dunkin’

Starbucks

August

September

11

16

21

26

31

5

8

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Aug. 16

Aug. 24

Major companies continue

to release pumpkin spice

drinks earlier than in past years

Dunkin’

Starbucks

August

September

11

16

21

26

31

5

8

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Aug. 16

Aug. 24

Major companies continue to release

pumpkin spice drinks earlier than in past years

Dunkin’

Starbucks

August

September

22

30

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

31

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Aug. 16

Aug. 24

2023

This year, Dunkin’ released its fall menu Aug. 16th. Starbucks released its Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 23rd. 7-Eleven released its pumpkin spice beverages on Aug. 1, and Krispy Kreme released a new pumpkin spice collection Aug. 7.

Pumpkin spice products are a major moneymaker. According to data from 2022, they accounted for more than $200 million in sales over the course of a year.

Local coffee shops are often the exception. Lost Sock Roasters in the Takoma neighborhood of D.C. will be releasing its fall menu closer to the end of September.

If you prefer to pair your fall drinks with fall weather, you may be waiting a while.

If you’re waiting for that crisp air …

In August, high-elevation areas and northern regions experience low temperatures in the 50s or cooler, and it isn’t until September that cooler temperatures begin to expand across the country. On average, October is when temperatures in the 50s or cooler reach highly populated coastal areas.

Tastes like fall, but

doesn’t feel like fall

30-year normal minimum

temperature, 1991-2020

70˚F and above

32˚F and below

50

August

September

October

Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall

30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020

70˚F and above

32˚F and below

40

50

60

August

September

October

Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall

30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020

70˚F and above

32˚F and below

40˚F

50˚F

60˚F

August

September

October

Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall

30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020

32˚F and below

70˚F and above

40˚F

50˚F

60˚F

August

September

Seattle

Boston

Denver

San Francisco

Washington, D.C.

Houston

October

If you’re waiting for the leaves to start changing ...

Changing seasonal temperatures and shorter daylight hours help induce the onset of leaf-color change. On average, leaves often do not start changing color until September or well into October in some areas, according to explorefall.com and thefoliagereport.com.

Average start of fall color

change, 1991-2020

Early Sept.

Mid Sept.

Late Sept.

Early Oct.

Mid Oct.

Late Oct.

Nov.

Data not available for Alaska and Hawaii

Average start of fall color change, 1991-2020

Early Sept.

Mid Sept.

Late Sept.

Early Oct.

Mid Oct.

Late Oct.

Nov.

Data not available for

Alaska and Hawaii

Average start of fall color change, 1991-2020

Early Sept.

Mid Sept.

Late Sept.

Early Oct.

Mid Oct.

Late Oct.

Nov.

Seattle

Boston

San Francisco

Denver

Washington, D.C.

Houston

Data not available for Alaska and Hawaii

In August, trees are very much still in green-leaf summer mode. A warmer-than-normal summer can often delay the onset of changing leaves.

This year you’re going to need to wait a while ...

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s temperature outlook for this autumn, the United States will experience warmer-than-normal temperatures in September, October and November. The autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere for 2023 isn’t until Sept. 23.

Fall temperature outlook

Probably hotter than normal

Leaning hotter than normal

Fall temperature outlook

Probably hotter than normal

Leaning hotter than normal

Fall temperature outlook

Probably hotter than normal

Leaning hotter than normal

Seattle

Boston

Equal chances of

cooler or warmer

San Francisco

Denver

Washington, D.C.

Houston

If you’re waiting for it to feel like fall before enjoying your pumpkin spice beverage, you may miss out. Starbucks and Dunkin’ typically end their fall menus and switch to their winter flavors in early November.

About this story

Starbucks’s and Dunkin’s pumpkin-flavored menu release dates compiled by The Post from past news releases. Thirty-year normal minimum temperature data sourced from the PRISM Climate Group Northwest Alliance for Computational Science and Engineering (NACSE), based at Oregon State University. Fall foliage low color 1991-2020 normal data sourced from thefoliagereport.com and explorefall.com. Seasonal forecast data sourced from NOAA. Hawaii is excluded from the maps because fall is not one of the state’s two seasons. Edited by Tim Meko.

