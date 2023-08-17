Waiting for fall weather to enjoy pumpkin spice lattes? You may miss them.

Last month was Earth’s hottest month on record, but pumpkin-flavored coffee has arrived as if the air is crisp and leaves are on the ground. As summers grow longer because of climate change, and major companies release their pumpkin spice treats earlier and earlier, the two phenomena are moving further apart.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte keeps getting released earlier and earlier.

Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte was launched 20 years ago, and over time has moved its release from September to August. Dunkin’ usually releases its menu earlier than Starbucks. Many major companies end their fall menus at the beginning of November.

Major companies continue to release pumpkin spice drinks earlier than in past years Dunkin’ Starbucks August September 11 16 21 26 31 5 8 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Aug. 16 Aug. 24 Major companies continue to release pumpkin spice drinks earlier than in past years Dunkin’ Starbucks August September 11 16 21 26 31 5 8 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Aug. 16 Aug. 24 Major companies continue to release pumpkin spice drinks earlier than in past years Dunkin’ Starbucks August September 22 30 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Aug. 16 Aug. 24 2023

This year, Dunkin’ released its fall menu Aug. 16th. Starbucks released its Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 23rd. 7-Eleven released its pumpkin spice beverages on Aug. 1, and Krispy Kreme released a new pumpkin spice collection Aug. 7.

Pumpkin spice products are a major moneymaker. According to data from 2022, they accounted for more than $200 million in sales over the course of a year.

Local coffee shops are often the exception. Lost Sock Roasters in the Takoma neighborhood of D.C. will be releasing its fall menu closer to the end of September.

If you prefer to pair your fall drinks with fall weather, you may be waiting a while.

If you’re waiting for that crisp air …

In August, high-elevation areas and northern regions experience low temperatures in the 50s or cooler, and it isn’t until September that cooler temperatures begin to expand across the country. On average, October is when temperatures in the 50s or cooler reach highly populated coastal areas.

Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall 30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020 70˚F and above 32˚F and below 50 August September October Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall 30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020 70˚F and above 32˚F and below 40 50 60 August September October Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall 30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020 70˚F and above 32˚F and below 40˚F 50˚F 60˚F August September October Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall 30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020 32˚F and below 70˚F and above 40˚F 50˚F 60˚F August September Seattle Boston Denver San Francisco Washington, D.C. Houston October

If you’re waiting for the leaves to start changing ...

Changing seasonal temperatures and shorter daylight hours help induce the onset of leaf-color change. On average, leaves often do not start changing color until September or well into October in some areas, according to explorefall.com and thefoliagereport.com.

Average start of fall color change, 1991-2020 Early Sept. Mid Sept. Late Sept. Early Oct. Mid Oct. Late Oct. Nov. Data not available for Alaska and Hawaii Average start of fall color change, 1991-2020 Early Sept. Mid Sept. Late Sept. Early Oct. Mid Oct. Late Oct. Nov. Data not available for Alaska and Hawaii Average start of fall color change, 1991-2020 Early Sept. Mid Sept. Late Sept. Early Oct. Mid Oct. Late Oct. Nov. Seattle Boston San Francisco Denver Washington, D.C. Houston Data not available for Alaska and Hawaii

In August, trees are very much still in green-leaf summer mode. A warmer-than-normal summer can often delay the onset of changing leaves.

This year you’re going to need to wait a while ...

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s temperature outlook for this autumn, the United States will experience warmer-than-normal temperatures in September, October and November. The autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere for 2023 isn’t until Sept. 23.

Fall temperature outlook Probably hotter than normal Leaning hotter than normal Fall temperature outlook Probably hotter than normal Leaning hotter than normal Fall temperature outlook Probably hotter than normal Leaning hotter than normal Seattle Boston Equal chances of cooler or warmer San Francisco Denver Washington, D.C. Houston

If you’re waiting for it to feel like fall before enjoying your pumpkin spice beverage, you may miss out. Starbucks and Dunkin’ typically end their fall menus and switch to their winter flavors in early November.

