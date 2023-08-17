Last month was Earth’s hottest month on record, but pumpkin-flavored coffee has arrived as if the air is crisp and leaves are on the ground.
Waiting for fall weather to enjoy pumpkin spice lattes? You may miss them.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte keeps getting released earlier and earlier.
Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte was launched 20 years ago, and over time has moved its release from September to August. Dunkin’ usually releases its menu earlier than Starbucks. Many major companies end their fall menus at the beginning of November.
Major companies continue
to release pumpkin spice
drinks earlier than in past years
Dunkin’
Starbucks
August
September
11
16
21
26
31
5
8
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Aug. 16
Aug. 24
Major companies continue
to release pumpkin spice
drinks earlier than in past years
Dunkin’
Starbucks
August
September
11
16
21
26
31
5
8
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Aug. 16
Aug. 24
Major companies continue to release
pumpkin spice drinks earlier than in past years
Dunkin’
Starbucks
August
September
22
30
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Aug. 16
Aug. 24
2023
This year, Dunkin’ released its fall menu Aug. 16th. Starbucks released its Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 23rd. 7-Eleven released its pumpkin spice beverages on Aug. 1, and Krispy Kreme released a new pumpkin spice collection Aug. 7.
Pumpkin spice products are a major moneymaker. According to data from 2022, they accounted for more than $200 million in sales over the course of a year.
Local coffee shops are often the exception. Lost Sock Roasters in the Takoma neighborhood of D.C. will be releasing its fall menu closer to the end of September.
If you prefer to pair your fall drinks with fall weather, you may be waiting a while.
If you’re waiting for that crisp air …
In August, high-elevation areas and northern regions experience low temperatures in the 50s or cooler, and it isn’t until September that cooler temperatures begin to expand across the country. On average, October is when temperatures in the 50s or cooler reach highly populated coastal areas.
Tastes like fall, but
doesn’t feel like fall
30-year normal minimum
temperature, 1991-2020
70˚F and above
32˚F and below
50
August
September
October
Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall
30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020
70˚F and above
32˚F and below
40
50
60
August
September
October
Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall
30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020
70˚F and above
32˚F and below
40˚F
50˚F
60˚F
August
September
October
Tastes like fall, but doesn’t feel like fall
30-year normal minimum temperature, 1991-2020
32˚F and below
70˚F and above
40˚F
50˚F
60˚F
August
September
Seattle
Boston
Denver
San Francisco
Washington, D.C.
Houston
October
If you’re waiting for the leaves to start changing ...
Changing seasonal temperatures and shorter daylight hours help induce the onset of leaf-color change. On average, leaves often do not start changing color until September or well into October in some areas, according to explorefall.com and thefoliagereport.com.
Average start of fall color
change, 1991-2020
Early Sept.
Mid Sept.
Late Sept.
Early Oct.
Mid Oct.
Late Oct.
Nov.
Data not available for Alaska and Hawaii
Average start of fall color change, 1991-2020
Early Sept.
Mid Sept.
Late Sept.
Early Oct.
Mid Oct.
Late Oct.
Nov.
Data not available for
Alaska and Hawaii
Average start of fall color change, 1991-2020
Early Sept.
Mid Sept.
Late Sept.
Early Oct.
Mid Oct.
Late Oct.
Nov.
Seattle
Boston
San Francisco
Denver
Washington, D.C.
Houston
Data not available for Alaska and Hawaii
In August, trees are very much still in green-leaf summer mode. A warmer-than-normal summer can often delay the onset of changing leaves.
This year you’re going to need to wait a while ...
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s temperature outlook for this autumn, the United States will experience warmer-than-normal temperatures in September, October and November. The autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere for 2023 isn’t until Sept. 23.
Fall temperature outlook
Probably hotter than normal
Leaning hotter than normal
Fall temperature outlook
Probably hotter than normal
Leaning hotter than normal
Fall temperature outlook
Probably hotter than normal
Leaning hotter than normal
Seattle
Boston
Equal chances of
cooler or warmer
San Francisco
Denver
Washington, D.C.
Houston
If you’re waiting for it to feel like fall before enjoying your pumpkin spice beverage, you may miss out. Starbucks and Dunkin’ typically end their fall menus and switch to their winter flavors in early November.
About this story
Starbucks’s and Dunkin’s pumpkin-flavored menu release dates compiled by The Post from past news releases. Thirty-year normal minimum temperature data sourced from the PRISM Climate Group Northwest Alliance for Computational Science and Engineering (NACSE), based at Oregon State University. Fall foliage low color 1991-2020 normal data sourced from thefoliagereport.com and explorefall.com. Seasonal forecast data sourced from NOAA. Hawaii is excluded from the maps because fall is not one of the state’s two seasons. Edited by Tim Meko.