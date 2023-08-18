PM Update: Seasonably cool tonight ahead of a beautiful Saturday

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Northwest winds throughout the day brought fresher air into the region. Humidity is down to a level that’s hardly an issue, and temperatures in the low and mid-80s this afternoon were below average for the date. We kick off the weekend with great weather this evening and Saturday. Sunday, however, is a little less friendly.

Through Tonight: A great evening is ahead. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s or so by sunset, on their way to lows in the mid-50s in the coolest spots to the mid-60s downtown. Winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: It should be rather similar to today: less wind, lots of sun and low humidity. That’s a winning team, and it will send temperatures to the low and mid-80s for afternoon highs.

Sunday: Powerful high pressure to the west should nose into the area. It will make itself known by pushing temperatures back up to 90 degrees or above. Under mainly sunny skies, humidity will be up, but not too much.

