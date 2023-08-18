D.C.-area forecast: Pleasant today and tomorrow before heat comes back

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

8/10: A decent, sunny day. Refreshing, drier air builds in on gusts near 30 mph. An early stray shower is possible, along with slow-to-drop morning humidity. Express forecast Today: Early shower? Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 82-87.

Tonight: Clear. Slowly calming. Lows: Mid-50s to Mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, less breeze. Highs: Mid-80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. A touch humid? Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail A couple of great days are ahead before heat builds back into the area early next week. Dew points slowly decline and stay great (especially for summer) through the weekend! Rain chances are minimal, but a stray shower here or there — perhaps even today — can’t be ruled out.



Today (Friday): The earliest risers could see a stray sprinkle or shower, but skies clear quickly and breezes pick up notably — perhaps gusting from the west-northwest near 30 mph a couple of times. Drier air comes along for the ride, with dew points cracking below the 60-degree mark before long. High temperatures aim for 82 to 87. Slight chance of a late-day shower. Confidence: High

Tonight: Breezes slowly lose their gustiness and die down by dawn. Our drier air mass (dew points around 50 degrees) helps assist the atmosphere in noticeably cooling toward low temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Skies are mainly clear. Confidence: High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It should be mostly sunny with essentially zero rain chance. I think we can squeeze in a Nice Day stamp here since we should see much less of a northwesterly breeze. High temperatures in the mid-80s do push the top end of our ideal range, but it is mid-August. The icing on the cake is dew points around 50 degrees — wow. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds early should clear during the early morning hours. Low temperatures are a bit warmer as humidity increases. Lows are mainly bottoming out in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Just a tinge of humidity, perhaps waiting for later afternoon, sneaks back in as high temperatures top out around 90. This is slightly above average for the time of year but not unheard of. Skies may have just a few high clouds at times filtering some of the sunshine. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Winds should be calm, and skies mainly clear other than a few evening clouds. Humidity starts being a bit more noticeable, with low temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A bit of mugginess may return with some heat on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures Monday try for the mid-90s or so, with readings perhaps cooling a few for Tuesday. Dew points should stay below the sticky 70-degree mark, as it looks now, so that is some solace. A few periodic clouds and a pop-up shower or storm are possible both days. Confidence: Medium