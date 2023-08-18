Why wildfires are at their deadliest in more than a century

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

More than a century ago, vast forests, logging debris and wooden homes fueled the nation’s deadliest wildfires across the Midwest frontier. Until recently, the country had largely tamed that threat with organized firefighting and better building construction. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight But within the past five years, two fast-moving blazes have caused unstoppable devastation in a new era of deadly wildfires: The Camp Fire killed 85 people in California in 2018, and now the death toll in the Maui, Hawaii, fires has surpassed 100 and is expected to keep climbing substantially.

The massive wildfires can be linked to fire hazards – drought, wind, human-caused climate change – that have accelerated over recent decades. Those heightened risks have helped fuel a record active wildfire season in Canada, where blazes have burned an area twice as large as in any season in history. On Friday, all 20,000 Yellowknife residents were evacuating, thousands of them by air, as flames surrounded the remote provincial capital.

The alarming trends mean the world must confront a new set of wildfire hazards and adapt to consequences of human-caused climate change, even as countries strive together to reverse the planet’s warming, fire experts and researchers said. Rising threats of faster-forming droughts and whipping winds are converging with land use, community planning and migration patterns that may have once made sense but are now putting people in the path of deadly blazes.

That fires are suddenly inflicting mass casualties again “should be a really significant red flag,” said LeRoy Westerling, a climate and wildfire scientist at the University of California at Merced. “Our perception of the underlying risk is no longer reflective of the reality we currently have. All over the world, this is happening right now. … That is a warning sign that something’s happened that we need to take into account.”

Early frontier fires were deadly but instructive

When what were then the country’s deadliest wildfires on record burned in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the United States looked much different.

Communities such as Peshtigo, Wis. — where 800 people died in an October 1871 blaze — were built on the timber industry, which meant wood debris was ubiquitous and buildings were flammable. Logging had been the lifeblood of the Minnesota towns of Hinckley and Cloquet, too, before blazes tore through forests in 1894 and 1918, respectively, each killing more than 400 people.

The worst wildfires often hit in the fall, after hot and dry summers and as autumn winds kicked up, said Stephen Pyne, an author and historian whose research focuses on wildfires.

When fires struck back then, there were no modern emergency alerts, highways for evacuations or 911 operators to call. For help, the best thing those in danger could do was drive a truck into the closest town and quickly fill the bed with able-bodied men and shovels, Westerling said.

So, what changed that helped prevent fires and save lives? Logging practices improved and the industry declined. Communities rebuilt with brick and other fire-resistant material, and established building codes.

And, in 1910, the U.S. Forest Service began attacking blazes with a target to extinguish all fires by the morning after they ignited, said Michele Steinberg, wildfire division director for the National Fire Protection Association.

“The 10 a.m. rule reigned supreme for nearly 100 years,” Steinberg said.

But the strategy did not last — it helped fuel ever larger fires in the Western United States because it allowed forests to overgrow. In communities lulled into a sense of safety, the strategy neglected what Pyne called “pyric hygiene,” enabling wildfires to come roaring back.

“For me, it’s like watching polio come back,” he wrote in an email.

As new threats emerge, fires get harder to fight

There have been signs of fires regaining a foothold, even as firefighters and experts have learned lessons on how to keep the flames at bay. But like a fire that won’t go out, new hazards keep emerging.

In 1961, fire spread through Los Angeles’ affluent Bel Air section, destroying nearly 500 homes. No deaths were reported. The fire prompted the city to ban the use of wood shingles in new construction and order brush clearance around homes.

Three decades later, a wildfire that intensified into a firestorm in Oakland killed 25 people in October 1991. It prompted further discussions about building materials and new California code on managing vegetation.

Fire experts said the Oakland firestorm marked the beginning of the current era of fire risk, which appears to be intensifying.

Large wildfires require dry conditions, strong winds and plenty of stuff to burn. The problem is that those hazards are becoming more and more common, said Michael Gollner, an engineering professor at the University of California at Berkeley.

“Those conditions could always happen, but they’re happening so much more often because people are there, the weather is worse, and the fuels haven’t been maintained in many places,” Gollner said.

That has allowed for many dramatic blazes in quick succession, demonstrating how fires are once again starting too outmatch our ability to fight them.

The Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, Calif., in 2017 and the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif., a year later showed how quickly fires can cut off evacuation routes and communication networks, creating deadly traps. Electrical sparks ignited both, highlighting the creep of development into wild lands.

The Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colo., which killed two people in 2021, demonstrated the power of winds speeding down mountain slopes across dry grasses — similar to the Maui fires. In that case, the winds were blowing flames into suburban neighborhoods populated by tens of thousands of people who had to evacuate on a moment’s notice.

It was considered a relief that the fire wasn’t more deadly.

Confronting greater fire hazards won’t be easy

The Maui fires show how difficult it can be to contend with so many of those hazards at once.

Hawaii has been facing persistent dry conditions, part of a long-term trend of decreasing precipitation, as well as the spread of flammable and invasive grasses across what was once farmland. Winds are more severe than normal, at times reaching hurricane force.

Development and tourism put people right in harm’s way, though many didn’t know it. And for many, there was no clear direction — or any warning — when it came to evacuation.

“It truly is a confluence of factors that are all getting exacerbated,” said Molly Mowery, executive director of the Community Wildfire Planning Center.

Just as previous fires taught lessons and prompted reforms, the Maui fires must bring a reckoning with how wildfire hazards have changed, experts said. And it means more than just improved warning systems and vegetation management, said Deb Niemeier, an engineering professor at the University of Maryland.

Both in Maui and in Paradise, Calif., incredulous authorities have asked how the speeding fires could have been stopped. There isn’t an obvious answer, Niemeier said, meaning solutions could be more complex and costly — and not what many communities are prepared to consider.

“We’ve got to look long and hard about where we’re building,” she said.