D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine rules on pleasant Saturday, toasty Sunday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: The main question might be is whether it should have been rated a 10. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60 to the mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s. Forecast in detail Stuck inside yesterday? Today is something like payback to you. A near repeat, and we get pleasant temperatures plus comfortable humidity levels on a Saturday. Hard to ask for much more than that. Enjoy it if you can, as hot weather rushes back into the area tomorrow. Monday turns it up to at least the mid-90s. Unlike places farther west and south, the extreme heat shouldn’t last long.

Today (Saturday): It’s about as good as it gets in mid-August. Low humidity teams up with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures. Highs should mainly be in the low and mid-80s, and there won’t be a heat index to deal with. Winds are out of the northwest about five to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Another beauty of an evening is on tap. Humidity is still low, so temperatures fall off to the upper 50s in the suburbs and to the mid-60s in the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): If you like summer, you’ll be a fan of this one. Sunshine dominates. Highs are about 90 or into the low 90s. Winds from the south help pump moisture into the area, but it will be on the low side of moderate when it comes to humidity. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear conditions prevail. Lows are mainly mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunshine is near wall-to-wall again on Monday. As the heat out west briefly flexes toward us, highs rise to the mid-90s. Humidity spikes, as well, so it might feel closer to 100. Just a small chance of a late-day storm. Confidence: Medium-High

A weak front settles into the area Tuesday, bringing additional clouds and a bit of a cool down. Temperatures fall off to readings closer to average for the time of year, or mainly mid- and upper 80s. Much hotter air is still relatively close by to the south and west, so we’ll need to watch for changes in closing. Confidence: Medium