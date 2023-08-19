PM Update: Driest, most comfortable air exits tonight; 90 degrees back in play Sunday.

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s comfortable warmth will be replaced by hotter and slightly muggier air Sunday. Keep that sunscreen on hand, with plenty of sunshine and very high UV levels this weekend — especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. While wildfire smoke (briefing below) may bring our skies some haze, it doesn’t lower either our sunburn chances or skin cancer risk.

Through Tonight: Although our driest, most comfortable air is exiting, it will still be a nice August night. With light breezes, temperatures will still be able to head down into the upper 50s to mid-60s. We’ll have only a few high clouds at times.

View the weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Summer lovers can rejoice as heat and slight humidity return. High temperatures will aim for right near 90 degrees to the low 90s. Sunshine will rule despite any haze from wildfire smoke that’s elevated and suspended farther up in the atmosphere.

Advertisement

Light southwest breezes will help bring in some moister air, too, but it won’t be too muggy until day’s end, when it may become more noticeable. Overnight, low temperatures may dip only into the mid-60s to low 70s, under partly to mostly clear skies.

Share this article Share

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the start of the workweek. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter if you haven’t already. Be sure to check out our Instagram, too.

Wildfire smoke creating haze but no major air-quality problems

Haze-causing wildfire smoke is on a gradual increase over our region. A thicker band of suspended (higher altitude) smoke will move in tonight, into midday Sunday. Have you noticed any diminishment in that clear-blue color to the sky? Smoke particulates high in the atmosphere can play with our sky’s normally blue color. It absorbs that part of the light spectrum while scattering less-usual colors such as orange down toward our eyes on the earth’s surface.

Advertisement

Near-surface smoke, which causes air-quality problems, looks minimal as of now. Notice that air-quality projections, below, at worst get into the yellow “moderate” range into early next week. We’ll continue to monitor since a cluster of fires in Canada can belch enough smoke into the jet stream with only 24-48 hours’ notice before we experience problems here.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.