D.C.-area forecast: Heat builds today and tomorrow, dry through at least midweek

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Back to summer reality temperature-wise as highs could touch 90, but slightly higher humidity is still lower than the usual August fare. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, more muggy. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, somewhat humid. Highs: Low to mid-90s. Forecast in detail High pressure keeps us sunny and dry through much of this week. Temperatures trend higher today, topping out near 90 with still fairly low humidity, before an even hotter and more humid Monday with highs in the low to mid-90s. We’ll cool off to highs mainly in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, with lower humidity again and no real rain chances through at least midweek.

Today (Sunday): It’s a partly to mostly sunny and warmer end to the weekend. Temperatures head for afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s as we see some haze from wildfire smoke return to our skies. Humidity is still on the low side for August, just not as low as yesterday, with dew points in the upper 50s to near 60. A light breeze blows from the south around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: The dry and warm conditions stick around overnight with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. You’ll probably want the air conditioning or fan as some mugginess moves back in. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Another sunny day ahead with temperatures and humidity on the rise. Daytime highs should climb to the low to mid-90s. And with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) the heat index could max out in the mid- to upper 90s. Plan to get some breaks in the shade if you’ll be outside for any significant period of time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few more clouds around as a backdoor cold front approaches (that’s a front that comes in from the north rather than the west like usual). Although the frontal boundary looks to be moisture-starved, we can’t totally rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise it’s still on the stuffy side with lows near the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A few more clouds stick around Tuesday due to the remnants of the backdoor cold front. We’ll call it partly sunny as the added clouds help knock temperatures down a bit to highs in the mid-80s to near 90, which is closer to average for this time of year. Humidity decreases again as dew points fall into the 50s. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies, daytime highs in the low to mid-80s, and low humidity with dew points in the 50s. We can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with lows again in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium