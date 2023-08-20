PM Update: Above-average warmth gains additional humidity tonight, Monday

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Barring the higher-altitude smoke causing white haze in our skies, it’s a fairly bright end to the weekend. The heat isn’t near records, but it has entered the above-average range today with a tinge more humidity. Probably a good afternoon and evening to visit the pool, but overall not too sweaty. When combining Monday’s hot high temperatures with dew points well into the 60s, we could see heat index values into the sweaty upper 90s.

Through tonight: Humid dew points in the mid-60s will make low temperatures near dawn in the mid-60s to low 70s feel a couple of degrees warmer. Skies are mostly clear and no rain is expected.

Tomorrow (Monday): The thermometer aims for high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Combining that with more humid dew points climbing into the upper 60s, we could have heat index values hit the upper 90s in a few spots. Partly to mostly sunny, with the high-altitude wildfire smoke moving through causing just a bit of potential sunlight dimming (and whiter vs. blue skies). Hydrate mindfully, find as much shade as possible and take some breaks in air conditioning if you can. This could feel about 15 degrees warmer than is typical for this time of year, but not record-breaking.

Overnight, mostly cloudy skies continue as a backdoor cold front (moving from north to south, not west to east) slowly lowers our humidity and temperatures. A stray, pop-up shower or storm is possible. Less humid by dawn, but still mild, with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s amid noticeable northerly breezes.

Latest on wildfire smoke: Only a slight air quality impact

As mentioned in yesterday’s PM Update, Canadian wildfire smoke has moved back into our region at higher altitudes. Only a bit is near the Earth’s surface, influencing our air quality ever so slightly. After a brief break tonight, we have another pulse of haze-producing, high-altitude smoke plume heading toward our region for Monday, as seen in this animation. It may prove less concentrated than our current plume (medium confidence).

Air quality in the region will remain in the moderate/Yellow categorization for the foreseeable future. If any of the next batch of wildfire smoke heads for lower altitudes, closer to the surface, we will update you accordingly, of course. The main impacts look to be the sun being a little dimmed and the sky a bit whiter through the early part of this week.

