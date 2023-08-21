PM Update: After today’s 90s, more comfortable conditions Tuesday

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

We snagged our fifth 90-degree day of the month today as humidity rose. Temperatures were a few degrees below forecast, largely thanks to some extra clouds around and perhaps some filtering from high-level wildfire smoke. Underperforming heat is rarely a cause for concern, and it’s the last of the high temperatures for a few days. A cold front from the north is set to deliver some heat relief starting Tuesday.

Through tonight: Nicer conditions are inbound, but it’ll take most of the night for them to get here, so muggy conditions will persist through at least midnight. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Looking good! Temperatures and humidity will drop off. Clouds will be most numerous early, with much of the day partly sunny or mostly sunny. Highs will reach the mid-80s as a light north wind blows.

Code Orange: Air quality ended up trending to Code Orange today, with elevated levels of ozone. Code Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups. There was also a bit of wildfire smoke in the air from Canada, which has been a story of summer locally and across the country. Cleaner air should arrive with cooler weather Tuesday.

The air quality forecast has been updated for today, August 21. COG forecasts a Code Orange day, unhealthy air for sensitive groups, for the D.C. region due to ozone pollution. Stay air quality aware: https://t.co/vujQarGehK pic.twitter.com/b18OkEfz5c — COG (@MWCOG) August 21, 2023

