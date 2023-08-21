D.C.-area forecast: Heat and humidity start and end the week

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Being accosted on a Monday by so much heat and humidity can’t get a high grade in my book🥵 Express forecast Today: Hot and humid. Highs: 90 to 96.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail Average August warmth is expected much of the week. Bookended on each side of it are uncomfortable heat and humidity. Today and Friday aren’t likely to approach any records, granted. Still, when combining today’s high temperatures with dew points well into the 60s, we could see heat index values into the sweaty upper 90s in the city and some other spots. Rain chances may hold off until around Thursday.

Today (Monday): The thermometer targets high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Combining that with more humid dew points climbing into the mid- and upper 60s, we could have a few spots hit the upper 90s for heat index values. Partly to mostly sunny with just a bit of potential sunlight dimming (and whiter vs. blue skies) by the high-altitude wildfire smoke moving through. Hydrate mindfully, find as much shade as you can, and take some breaks in air-conditioning if possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies develop for a time as a backdoor cold front (moving from north to south; not west to east) slowly lowers our humidity and temperatures. A stray pop-up shower is possible. Less humid by dawn, but still mild, with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s amid noticeable northerly breezes. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine and northerly breezes increase a bit as the day wears on, after a few early clouds. Behind the backdoor cold front, and thanks to any clouds, we should cap high temperatures in the mid-80s. As drier air moves in, dew points dip toward the 50-degree mark. A decently comfortable August-like day! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a stray pop-up type shower possible. With dew points still in the comfortable 50s, we can perhaps consider opening the windows with low temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It should still be pleasant on Wednesday with at least partly sunny skies, and humidity levels that are tolerable. I still can’t rule out a stray shower or even thundershower, but it’s pretty unlikely. Enjoy average late-August warmth with high temperatures near 80 to mid-80s. Overnight, low temperatures may only get to the mid- and upper 60s as clouds hang around at times and dew points rise a bit. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and rain chances slowly increase Thursday and especially Friday. Southerly breezes may potentially turn a bit gusty both days as they transport moister and warmer air into our region. Mid-80s Thursday may crank toward low or mid-90s Friday—when afternoon showers and thunderstorms may become more numerous. Stay tuned as our next cold front gets closer; we should get a better handle on its timing and instability-induced rain levels. Confidence: Low-Medium

Showers and storms persist for at least half of the weekend forecast. Hopefully we can get the front out of here to salvage at least a part of Sunday but no promises this far out. Timing and impacts still can change as we get closer. Humid 80s on Saturday may ease into less humid 70s for Sunday. Stay nimble with those outdoor plans for now. Confidence: Low-Medium