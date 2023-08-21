Live updates Hilary now a post-tropical cyclone; California hit with flooding and mudslides

Much of the damage from Hilary – which deluged Southern California with heavy winds and torrential rainfall before weakening from a tropical storm into a post-tropical cyclone as it crossed the border into Nevada early Monday – is expected to become clear at daybreak. Hilary is likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to portions of the Southwestern United States and the Baja California region in Mexico through Monday, the National Hurricane Center warned. Tens of millions of people were under a tropical storm warning, the first of its kind issued for Southern California. Heavy rainfall and flooding are expected in parts of Arizona and Nevada.
Here’s what to know
- Now a post-tropical cyclone, Hilary was traveling north through Nevada early Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 39 mph, the NHC said. “A brief tornado or two will be possible” in southeastern California, northwest Arizona, southern Nevada and southwestern Utah, the NHC said.
- Up to 10.5 inches of rain fell in Southern California, including around 2 to 3 inches in Los Angeles and San Diego, which set summer records.
- A man was killed Sunday in Mexico’s Baja California Sur, authorities said, after water swept away his car.
- A magnitude-5.1 earthquake shook parts of Southern California on Sunday afternoon, triggering an emergency mobile alert to residents in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Now a post-tropical cyclone, Hilary was traveling north through Nevada early Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 39 mph, the NHC said. “A brief tornado or two will be possible” in southeastern California, northwest Arizona, southern Nevada and southwestern Utah, the NHC said.
Up to 10.5 inches of rain fell in Southern California, including around 2 to 3 inches in Los Angeles and San Diego, which set summer records.
A man was killed Sunday in Mexico’s Baja California Sur, authorities said, after water swept away his car.
A magnitude-5.1 earthquake shook parts of Southern California on Sunday afternoon, triggering an emergency mobile alert to residents in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.
1/4
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Now a post-tropical cyclone, Hilary was traveling north through Nevada early Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 39 mph, the NHC said. “A brief tornado or two will be possible” in southeastern California, northwest Arizona, southern Nevada and southwestern Utah, the NHC said.
Up to 10.5 inches of rain fell in Southern California, including around 2 to 3 inches in Los Angeles and San Diego, which set summer records.
A man was killed Sunday in Mexico’s Baja California Sur, authorities said, after water swept away his car.
A magnitude-5.1 earthquake shook parts of Southern California on Sunday afternoon, triggering an emergency mobile alert to residents in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.
1/4
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
39 min ago
39 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
7:31 a.m. EDT
7:31 a.m. EDT
7:15 a.m. EDT
7:15 a.m. EDT
7:01 a.m. EDT
7:01 a.m. EDT
6:49 a.m. EDT
6:49 a.m. EDT
6:41 a.m. EDT
6:41 a.m. EDT
6:29 a.m. EDT
6:29 a.m. EDT
6:14 a.m. EDT
6:14 a.m. EDT
6:07 a.m. EDT
6:07 a.m. EDT
5:58 a.m. EDT
5:58 a.m. EDT
5:57 a.m. EDT
5:57 a.m. EDT
5:44 a.m. EDT
5:44 a.m. EDT
5:29 a.m. EDT
5:29 a.m. EDT
4:49 a.m. EDT
4:49 a.m. EDT
4:46 a.m. EDT
4:46 a.m. EDT
4:46 a.m. EDT
4:46 a.m. EDT