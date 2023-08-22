D.C.-area forecast: Much drier air moves in today, storm chances return Thursday and Friday

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Lingering clouds and morning haze in the way, but wow, still an awesome August day Express forecast Today: Morning haze, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 81-86.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows: 57-65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and nice again! Highs: 80-85. Forecast in detail Monday was mucky with heat, humidity and haze, but today delivers drier and cooler air with a nice breeze. The pleasantry should continue tomorrow before that dreaded humidity rises Thursday, accompanied by a chance of showers and storms. Friday brings a brief but steamy surge of heat, with more showers and storms possible, before a cooler and more comfortable weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Some morning cloud cover is possible along with haze before turning partly to mostly sunny midday into the afternoon. The big story is falling humidity as dew points collapse into the 50s, making highs in the lower to middle 80s feel mighty comfortable. A nice breeze blows from the north at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable again with low humidity, as temperatures dip into the upper 50s in the outer suburbs to the low to mid-60s near and inside the Beltway. Light winds from the northeast. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs again in the lower to middle 80s along with light winds should easily qualify us for a Nice Day status, particularly compared to the usual dog days of August. This is more like happy puppy weather. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of overnight showers. Lows range in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday sees a mix of clouds and sun with a period of showers and thunderstorms possible, although timing is uncertain. Highs should reach the 80s again with rising humidity (dew points climbing through the 60s). Thursday night looks rather muggy with a lingering chance of showers and lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features a cold front advancing toward us from the northwest. Ahead of the front, we could heat up to the low to mid-90s with moderate to high humidity and partly sunny skies. The front could spark afternoon to evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing skies Friday night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

The final weekend of August eventually looks nice. We could still see some lingering humidity and a chance of showers and storms on Saturday if the front remains nearby. If the front moves away more quickly, then Saturday could be dry with lower humidity. Saturday highs should be somewhere in the 80s with Saturday night lows in the 60s. Sunday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid-80s and low humidity. Confidence: Low Saturday, Medium Sunday