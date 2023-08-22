PM Update: Seasonably cool tonight and staying pleasant through Wednesday

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Through tonight: A beautiful evening is on tap, and it will stay pleasant throughout the night. There will occasional clouds, but it should be clearer than not. Lows will range from about 58 to 65 degrees. Light north winds should turn calm.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Low to mid-80s should do it. There could be more clouds than today, but it should still be quite sunny with rather low humidity. Winds from the south will blow about 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high at 15.02 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate.

