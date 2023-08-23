D.C.-area forecast: Comfortably warm today, then more humid as storm chances return

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Enjoy another comfortably warm day with low humidity, before mugginess and storm chances make a comeback. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny, low humidity. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms late. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms possible early and late. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail It’s another atypical August day with highs possibly closer to 80 than 90 and low humidity. The relatively cooler air sticks around tomorrow, but we’re more humid with showers and storms possible early and late. Friday brings the heat with highs in the 90s and another chance of storms. Trending cooler again this weekend with a few more showers and storms possible Saturday.

Today (Wednesday): We’re off to another nice start with morning temperatures rising through the 60s into the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Skies may turn partly cloudy during the afternoon as the humidity remains comfortably low (dew points in the 50s). Highs reach the low to mid-80s with light winds. Can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We’re partly cloudy with a chance of a stray evening shower. A few showers are possible overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm could be moving through during the morning hours, then the afternoon looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs again in the low to mid-80s. The humidity is noticeably higher, in the moderate range, with dew points in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: An isolated shower or storm is possible during the evening, with a few showers and storms possible overnight. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Friday heats up as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The chance of an isolated morning shower gives way to partly sunny skies as highs head for the low to mid-90s, and with moderate to high humidity, the heat index could top out around 95 to 100. Scattered showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, are possible during the afternoon into evening. Continued muggy Friday night with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The heat should ease on Saturday with highs probably in the mid-80s to near 90. However, the front may remain close enough for lingering humidity and the chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. The cooler and less humid air should make a more forceful push into the area by Sunday, with highs only around 80 to the low 80s. Confidence: Medium