PM Update: Occasional shower and storm chances starting tonight

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Highs today ranged from near 80 to the mid-80s across the region, which is a bit cooler than average. With the big heat dome out to our west, we’re along the “ring of fire” where storms sometimes wander. While the best odds of severe weather are over the northern Plains and Great Lakes, closer to the serious heat, we’ll also run the risk of tangling with some of this activity.

Through tonight: We may have a quick shower this evening, but it will be mainly dry. Clouds will dominate, and we’ll run the risk of occasional showers or rumbles overnight. The best chances should tend to be north and west, but we could get in on the action locally. Lows will be mainly in the mid- and upper 60s. Winds will blow from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A complex of showers and storms may be ongoing early in the day. While we will trend toward lower rain odds into the midday and afternoon, another storm chance may arise during the evening or at night. Temperatures will target the low and mid-80s, but with a return of summertime humidity it will feel less comfortable than today. Winds will continue to blow out of the south at around 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Storms: While showers and storms become possible tonight, additional rounds may peak into Friday. The Weather Service has our area under a Level 1 of 5 severe weather risk to end the workweek. It’ll feature hotter temperatures into the 90s and a cold front closing in on the region.

2:20am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Marginal Risk: Friday afternoon and evening across parts of southern Indiana Ohio Pennsylvania and New Jersey much of central and eastern Kentucky West Virginia Virginia Maryland and Delaware parts of... https://t.co/K89lXjsUbi pic.twitter.com/2Z0nHZn0Ij — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) August 23, 2023

