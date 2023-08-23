Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall, brings flooding to Haiti and Dominican Republic

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Meteorologists are tracking Tropical Storm Franklin, which made landfall Wednesday on the island of Hispaniola and is causing potentially devastating flooding and mudslides in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The landfall came a day after Harold, another tropical storm, brought winds, flooding and at least one tornado to Texas. The systems are part of a sudden surge in tropical activity as this year’s hurricane season rears its ugly head.

Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane south of Bermuda, though its eventual track remains uncertain.

There are two other systems to keep tabs on in the Atlantic. At least one of them is favored to develop into a tropical depression or named storm as it breezes across the open ocean.

Mid-September marks the historical peak of hurricane season, but things don’t usually ramp up markedly until mid-to-late August. Roughly 85 percent of major hurricanes — those that reach Category 3 strength or higher — occur after Aug. 20.

While there are mixed signals for how this season may stack up compared to others, many experts feel that robustly warm sea surface temperatures across virtually the entire Atlantic basin will dominate and counteract any inhibitive factors that would otherwise suppress storminess. A number of prominent forecasting organizations are calling for an above-average season. But regardless of how many storms brew, it takes only one storm to leave a devastating mark.

Franklin slams Hispaniola

Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall just south of Barahona, Dominican Republic, shortly before 8 a.m. Eastern time. It had winds of 40 mph as of 11 a.m., making it barely a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center warned of “significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides,” especially over central Hispaniola. That’s where a widespread 6 to 12 inches of rain is likely. Localized totals of 16 inches are possible in the Dominican Republic.

For Haiti, a general 2 to 4 inches, with a few 8-inch totals, are anticipated. Puerto Rico could be fringed by some rain bands. Showers could drop up to an inch of rain on extreme western portions of the island.

Franklin will be largely shredded by the high terrain of Hispaniola, but, assuming that at least some of its inner circulation remains intact, it should begin strengthening again over water by Friday. At that point, it will be moving a little east of due north, steered by a broad trough, or strip of low pressure, over the western Atlantic. Into the weekend, high pressure over the central Atlantic will strengthen, acting as a force field that will prevent a more eastward route and instead drive Franklin northward. It could be a 105 mph Category 2 by early next week as it approaches Bermuda.

Harold drenches South Texas

Flooding on Hughes Street in Corpus Christi: pic.twitter.com/mjaMppIlqq — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) August 22, 2023

Tropical Storm Harold brought strong winds and significant rainfall to South Texas. Loyola Beach, about 25 miles southwest of Corpus Christi near the town of Riviera, recorded gusts up to 67 mph at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday. That’s around the time Harold was making landfall. Riviera was in the northern eyewall, the windiest part of the storm.

Corpus Christi proper had gusts up to 65 mph, and Rockport saw a gust of 53 mph. The airport also saw plentiful rainfall, with 4.24 inches falling. Downtown picked up 5.65 inches, with 5.87 inches on the west side of town. Freer, Tex., reported 3.58 inches farther inland. Totals in excess of 3 inches were even tallied along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Despite only making landfall as a Tropical Storm, #Harold packed quite a punch at landfall.



Check out this video from Storm chaser @jordanhallwx showing snapped power lines and flooding damage near @visitamst. #txwx pic.twitter.com/KMjhoWkshw — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) August 22, 2023

Much of the day featured a semi-stagnant band of rain streaming in from the coastline. Even as the bulk of the storm pulled away to the west, a small ribbon of torrential downpours remained draped over Corpus Christi.

MUST WATCH: @MatthewCappucci took a time lapse of the messy eye of Tropical Storm #Harold moving overhead.



You can see the winds change directions as the core of the spin works overhead. Full 180° shift!



What else do you see? Let us know! pic.twitter.com/Lef5fMyISJ — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) August 22, 2023

It also appears that a tornado struck south of George West in Texas, lofting debris into the air. There were no immediate reports of any structural damage.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other systems.

A disorganized tropical wave several hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands is moving west-northwest and will probably struggle to mature. The National Hurricane Center estimates only a 30 percent likelihood of development.

Then the remnants of Emily, which lived briefly as a fleeting tropical storm over the weekend, could regenerate over the central Atlantic and once again become a tropical storm. The odds of that happening are around 70 percent, though ghost-Emily will remain out to sea.