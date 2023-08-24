PM Update: Occasional showers or storms through a toasty Friday

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Temperatures made a near 80 to mid-80s range for highs after struggling to warm up much of the day. Clouds and showers helped keep a cap on temperatures, except in spots sun popped out more prominently late afternoon. Rising humidity also added some stickiness to the air, which only increases tonight and tomorrow. We run the risk of a few rounds of showers and storms through the next day.

Through Tonight: There might be a couple showers and storms around by late evening. A better chance arrives in the pre-dawn, as storms to the north move this way while decaying. Lows are near or above 70. Some patchy fog may develop, especially in any areas it rains.

Tomorrow (Friday): More showers and storms can roam near sunrise. They shouldn’t be too intense, if so. If the timing is right, they might wake some folks up. Near or above 90 tomorrow as skies clear a bit. Muggy, too, so heat index makes the mid-90s or higher. There could be a few additional late-day storms, any of which can be strong.

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

