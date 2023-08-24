D.C.-area forecast: Occasional shower and storm chances, steamier on Friday

Today (Thursday): Scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms should taper by late morning, but an isolated shower or storm remains possible during the afternoon, along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southerly breezes gust near 20 mph at times, with moderate humidity (dew points mainly in the mid-60s). Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Another wave of showers/storms is possible sometime after midnight. Southerly breezes are light, but humidity builds higher. Overnight lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and isolated storms could linger into the morning but should taper off before midday. After that, the sun should break through and boost highs to around 90 to the low 90s with uncomfortably high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s). Could see some strong storms during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A few strong storms remain possible into the evening. Winds are light with lows mainly in the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Not a bad day for outdoor activities Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and only a few isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon into evening. Highs head for the upper 80s, while a steady breeze from the north tries to bring in drier air, but we know humidity can be hard to dislodge this time of year. Humidity levels should drop lower Saturday night with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday should be quite pleasant with moderate humidity and partly cloudy skies. Any showers are likely to pass harmlessly to our south. Highs are rather comfortable, in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows again slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
By Monday, those showers to our south seem likely to try to make a turn back into our area by the afternoon. Increasing clouds help to hold down temperatures, with highs probably only in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium