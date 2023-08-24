D.C.-area forecast: Occasional shower and storm chances, steamier on Friday

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Morning showers, happy flowers. Clouds slow to go, keep the heat low. Express forecast Today: Scattered a.m. showers/storms, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 81 to 85.

Tonight: Chance of overnight showers/storms, more humid. Lows: 68 to 72.

Tomorrow: Morning showers/storms possible, partly sunny afternoon. Highs: 88 to 94. Forecast in detail Potentially two rounds of showers and a few storms — one this morning and another late tonight into early Friday — help to hold down the heat trying to muscle into our area from the Midwest. We still get kind of steamy tomorrow, with another chance of late-day storms, before moderating temperatures and humidity this weekend. Can’t rule out a lingering storm late Saturday.

Today (Thursday): Scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms should taper by late morning, but an isolated shower or storm remains possible during the afternoon, along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southerly breezes gust near 20 mph at times, with moderate humidity (dew points mainly in the mid-60s). Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Another wave of showers/storms is possible sometime after midnight. Southerly breezes are light, but humidity builds higher. Overnight lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Share this article Share

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and isolated storms could linger into the morning but should taper off before midday. After that, the sun should break through and boost highs to around 90 to the low 90s with uncomfortably high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s). Could see some strong storms during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few strong storms remain possible into the evening. Winds are light with lows mainly in the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Not a bad day for outdoor activities Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and only a few isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon into evening. Highs head for the upper 80s, while a steady breeze from the north tries to bring in drier air, but we know humidity can be hard to dislodge this time of year. Humidity levels should drop lower Saturday night with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Sunday should be quite pleasant with moderate humidity and partly cloudy skies. Any showers are likely to pass harmlessly to our south. Highs are rather comfortable, in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows again slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

By Monday, those showers to our south seem likely to try to make a turn back into our area by the afternoon. Increasing clouds help to hold down temperatures, with highs probably only in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium