Heat records are being smashed in multiple parts of the globe

As the relentless central U.S. heat wave peaks, intense heat waves are also blasting other regions that have faced unusually hot weather off and on much of the year, particularly in Europe and Asia. Monthly and all-time records are regularly falling in both hemispheres. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight Southern Europe, focused from Portugal to Italy, is again broiling. France just notched its hottest day on record this late in the year. Numerous other locations saw records for the month of August and all time.

It’s supposed to be winter in the Southern Hemisphere, yet in many places in South America and southern Africa it’s feeling like anything but. South America logged its hottest winter temperature on the books Wednesday.

East Asia also continues to swelter under unceasing conditions defined by high heat, humidity and stifling nights. Japan in particular has faced unending records lately.

More of the same in the United States. The most expansive heat dome of summer is still near its peak over the country’s center, although it should wane this weekend into next week.

As hot as it gets in Europe

Bursts of heat have been regular across Europe this year, and in recent years more broadly. Drought conditions in Spain and other portions of the continent are only intensifying temperatures already boosted by hot air over North Africa streaming northward.

The latest heat wave is as impressive as those that came before, despite the lateness of summer:

Japan and East Asia scorching

East Asia is in the midst of a feedback loop between hot temperatures and heated waters. Water temperatures at a regional scale are the hottest compared to average across the whole globe. All-time high temperatures have closed schools and businesses in parts of Japan over recent days.

Some of the latest high marks include:

Sapporo, in the north of Japan’s archipelago, reached 97 degrees (36.3 C) on Wednesday, the highest temperature on record there, according to meteorologist Sayaka Mori. Other all-time records occurred in Akita, Odate and Kucchan.

Tokyo has seen four times the summer average of 95-degree days, with more than 20, which easily surpasses last year’s record high of 16 such days.

Sixteen more all-time highs were set Thursday across Japan, and there’s no clear end in sight to the current heat wave.

Southern Hemisphere winter heat is exceptional

South Americans in many regions are wondering what happened to winter. Heat pulses have returned again and again recently, likely boosted by a developing El Niño and very warm water off the coast. Africa has also been setting high marks.

Some key numbers from recent days:

U.S. record heat rolls on

More than a thousand daily heat records have been set during the current pulse of high heat focused on the central United States. This past weekend, Monday and Tuesday, some of the numbers were hard to fathom: a 133 heat index in Kansas and 116 heat index in Chicago included.

Here are some of the most impressive numbers the past few days:

New Orleans hit 102 degrees Wednesday, tying its hottest temperature on record, first set in August 1980. The city has seen 13 record highs during August alone. The string of days at or above 100 this year — now at 13 — has demolished the old record of five in 1980. Baton Rouge also tied a record for any day, with 105 degrees.

Chicago saw a heat index of 116 degrees on Wednesday, tying for the second-hottest heat index observed there, according to the Weather Service. Only one day during the historic 1995 heat wave surpassed that mark in the Windy City.

Amid hundreds of record warm lows, some all-time warm overnight values have been set. This includes 80 in Springfield, Mo.; 79 in Stoughton, Wis., and 77 in Clayton, Ala. Other spots like Atlanta, where it only dipped to 81 Wednesday, saw their second-warmest low on record.