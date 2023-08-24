Heat records are being smashed in multiple parts of the globe

As the relentless central U.S. heat wave peaks, intense heat waves are also blasting other regions that have faced unusually hot weather off and on much of the year, particularly in Europe and Asia. Monthly and all-time records are regularly falling in both hemispheres.
It’s supposed to be winter in the Southern Hemisphere, yet in many places in South America and southern Africa it’s feeling like anything but. South America logged its hottest winter temperature on the books Wednesday.
East Asia also continues to swelter under unceasing conditions defined by high heat, humidity and stifling nights. Japan in particular has faced unending records lately.
More of the same in the United States. The most expansive heat dome of summer is still near its peak over the country’s center, although it should wane this weekend into next week.
As hot as it gets in Europe
Bursts of heat have been regular across Europe this year, and in recent years more broadly. Drought conditions in Spain and other portions of the continent are only intensifying temperatures already boosted by hot air over North Africa streaming northward.
The latest heat wave is as impressive as those that came before, despite the lateness of summer:
- Salindres, France, reached 112 degrees (44.4 C) Wednesday, the hottest recorded during August in the country. Hundreds of monthly records fell, as well.
- Soreze, France, saw a low of 87 degrees (30.6 C) Thursday. From a personal weather station, if confirmed, it would be a record for the highest low temperature on record in the country, according to weather historian Thierry Goose. It’s just one of scores of warm overnight low records.
- A French observatory at 5,141 feet reached a high of 86.7 (30.4 C) Wednesday, the first time since 1895 that it topped 30 C there, according to meteorologist Nahal Belgherze.
- Bilboa, Spain, joined several other locations in setting record high temperatures Wednesday. It was 111 degrees (44 C) there. Tortosa and Santander also set hottest-on-record highs, as did several spots in Portugal. All-time warm minimums have been widely set on the Iberian Peninsula.
Japan and East Asia scorching
East Asia is in the midst of a feedback loop between hot temperatures and heated waters. Water temperatures at a regional scale are the hottest compared to average across the whole globe. All-time high temperatures have closed schools and businesses in parts of Japan over recent days.
Some of the latest high marks include:
- Sapporo, in the north of Japan’s archipelago, reached 97 degrees (36.3 C) on Wednesday, the highest temperature on record there, according to meteorologist Sayaka Mori. Other all-time records occurred in Akita, Odate and Kucchan.
- Tokyo has seen four times the summer average of 95-degree days, with more than 20, which easily surpasses last year’s record high of 16 such days.
- Sixteen more all-time highs were set Thursday across Japan, and there’s no clear end in sight to the current heat wave.
Southern Hemisphere winter heat is exceptional
South Americans in many regions are wondering what happened to winter. Heat pulses have returned again and again recently, likely boosted by a developing El Niño and very warm water off the coast. Africa has also been setting high marks.
Some key numbers from recent days:
- Villamontes, Bolivia, reached 113 degrees (45 C) on Wednesday. This ties the hottest winter temperature on record in the Southern Hemisphere, according to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera. It also appears to be the second-hottest winter temperature on record globally.
- Nueva Asuncion, Paraguay, got to 107 degrees (41.9) C on Wednesday, a new national record for the month.
- Southern Africa is in the midst of a major heat wave delivering record temperatures approaching 104 degrees (40 C) to Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, and Mozambique among other spots.
U.S. record heat rolls on
More than a thousand daily heat records have been set during the current pulse of high heat focused on the central United States. This past weekend, Monday and Tuesday, some of the numbers were hard to fathom: a 133 heat index in Kansas and 116 heat index in Chicago included.
Here are some of the most impressive numbers the past few days:
- New Orleans hit 102 degrees Wednesday, tying its hottest temperature on record, first set in August 1980. The city has seen 13 record highs during August alone. The string of days at or above 100 this year — now at 13 — has demolished the old record of five in 1980. Baton Rouge also tied a record for any day, with 105 degrees.
- Chicago saw a heat index of 116 degrees on Wednesday, tying for the second-hottest heat index observed there, according to the Weather Service. Only one day during the historic 1995 heat wave surpassed that mark in the Windy City.
- Amid hundreds of record warm lows, some all-time warm overnight values have been set. This includes 80 in Springfield, Mo.; 79 in Stoughton, Wis., and 77 in Clayton, Ala. Other spots like Atlanta, where it only dipped to 81 Wednesday, saw their second-warmest low on record.