D.C.-area forecast: Oppressive humidity today, multiple storm chances

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): A morning round of rumbles is possible, along with a late afternoon wave. Skies are partly sunny, with breaks in the clouds at times, destabilizing the atmosphere for the next storm round. Highs are mainly upper 80s or around 90 degrees. Very high humidity (dew points in the mid-70s) could make a couple of unlucky spots feel near 100 degrees. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: The chance for a strong storm may not wane until after sunset. With dew points still hovering in the sticky low to mid-70s, our air temperatures slowly bottom out in that range as well. Maybe some fog in spots. Confidence: Medium
Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly sunny skies with slowly decreasing humidity. A decent day for outdoor activities! A stray shower or storm is possible, but chances are low. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s are a good bet. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Slight chances for showers or a quick thunderstorm tick up a bit higher overnight. Low temperatures try to cool down into the mid-60s outside the Beltway, with around 70 degrees possible downtown. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Cooler conditions, with tolerable dew points under 65 degrees, should feel pleasant with little heat index to speak of. High temperatures on the thermometer top out in the low to mid-80s under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Clouds and shower chances are both on a slow rise, especially after midnight. Mid-60s to low 70s are about as cool as we’ll get, assuming dew points rise toward more humid levels overnight. Confidence: Medium
Increased clouds and higher rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned for a better idea of rain amounts and timing, but later Monday and perhaps most of Tuesday feature decent shower and storm chances. This may keep temperatures from reaching warmth beyond the mid-70s to low 80s. No big surprise, but humidity could be steamy again. Confidence: Low-Medium