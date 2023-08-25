D.C.-area forecast: Oppressive humidity today, multiple storm chances

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Rounds of showers and storms are possible, in the morning and afternoon. Perhaps one or two strong storms. Feeling oppressively steamy by day’s end. Express forecast Today: Waves of shower and storm chances. Sultry. Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Strong storm chances wane. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Sunnier, less humid. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail A couple rounds of showers and storms are possible today. We’ll keep you posted. Sultry, oppressive humidity is expected later this afternoon and tonight as dew points climb into the mid-70s. Clearer and less humid tomorrow with comfortable air likely restored for Sunday. Welcome and more substantive rain chances may return for the workweek.

Today (Friday): A morning round of rumbles is possible, along with a late afternoon wave. Skies are partly sunny, with breaks in the clouds at times, destabilizing the atmosphere for the next storm round. Highs are mainly upper 80s or around 90 degrees. Very high humidity (dew points in the mid-70s) could make a couple of unlucky spots feel near 100 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The chance for a strong storm may not wane until after sunset. With dew points still hovering in the sticky low to mid-70s, our air temperatures slowly bottom out in that range as well. Maybe some fog in spots. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly sunny skies with slowly decreasing humidity. A decent day for outdoor activities! A stray shower or storm is possible, but chances are low. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s are a good bet. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Slight chances for showers or a quick thunderstorm tick up a bit higher overnight. Low temperatures try to cool down into the mid-60s outside the Beltway, with around 70 degrees possible downtown. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Cooler conditions, with tolerable dew points under 65 degrees, should feel pleasant with little heat index to speak of. High temperatures on the thermometer top out in the low to mid-80s under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Clouds and shower chances are both on a slow rise, especially after midnight. Mid-60s to low 70s are about as cool as we’ll get, assuming dew points rise toward more humid levels overnight. Confidence: Medium

Increased clouds and higher rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned for a better idea of rain amounts and timing, but later Monday and perhaps most of Tuesday feature decent shower and storm chances. This may keep temperatures from reaching warmth beyond the mid-70s to low 80s. No big surprise, but humidity could be steamy again. Confidence: Low-Medium