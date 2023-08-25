PM Update: A few showers or storms into evening, and mainly dry this weekend

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A few showers or storms may roam through the region about 10 p.m. Most won’t be too intense, but some hefty wind gusts will be possible in isolation. It’ll stay muggy through the night. Some patchy fog will be possible, especially in spots near water or that see rain. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): A couple of showers or storms could linger into the morning but will end fairly quickly. Otherwise, it will be a great day for the pool and beach, or a cool spot indoors. Sunshine will be dominant and it’ll be on the toasty side. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of 90 most spots. Humidity is falling, but seemingly not enough to drop below moderate levels.
Sunday: It should be partly sunny as winds turn to come more from the north. That’ll help draw in somewhat drier air through the day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low and mid-80s.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.