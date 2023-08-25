PM Update: A few showers or storms into evening, and mainly dry this weekend

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Dew points — a measure of humidity in the air — were up around and past 70 most of the day. That’s a reminder like few others that it’s still summer. Given highs near 90 to the mid-90s, heat indexes occasionally flirted with 100 in some spots. Showers or storms may dot the area this evening. A cold front will move across the region thereafter, but don’t plan on a cool Saturday — the nicer air lags behind the front a bit.

Through Tonight: A few showers or storms may roam through the region about 10 p.m. Most won’t be too intense, but some hefty wind gusts will be possible in isolation. It’ll stay muggy through the night. Some patchy fog will be possible, especially in spots near water or that see rain. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): A couple of showers or storms could linger into the morning but will end fairly quickly. Otherwise, it will be a great day for the pool and beach, or a cool spot indoors. Sunshine will be dominant and it’ll be on the toasty side. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of 90 most spots. Humidity is falling, but seemingly not enough to drop below moderate levels.

Sunday: It should be partly sunny as winds turn to come more from the north. That’ll help draw in somewhat drier air through the day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low and mid-80s.

