A tropical storm could threaten Florida next week. Here’s what we know.

After a jam-packed week that featured dual tropical storms affecting Texas and the Desert Southwest, another tropical threat may be brewing for U.S. soil. Meteorologists are tracking a disturbance organizing in the western Caribbean, with a growing likelihood that it could enter the Gulf of Mexico and move ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast around the middle of next week.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami estimates a 70 percent chance of eventual development. In recent days, weather models, namely the European model and the German ICON model, were hinting at a potential tropical storm for the midweek. The American GFS model, however, was stubborn, insisting no storm would form — until now.

At this point, confidence is growing that something will develop in the Gulf of Mexico. The gulf waters are exceptionally warm, meaning anything that did come together would have ample fuel to draw upon. A bigger wild card will be high-altitude wind dynamics, which may work against the intensification of whatever nascent storm crops up.

Meteorologist are also keeping close tabs on Tropical Storm Franklin, which lashed Hispaniola earlier in the week with damaging winds, copious rainfall and mudslides. Now the system is charging northward and could attain Category 2 hurricane status southwest of Bermuda in the coming days.

Caribbean system that could affect Florida

On Friday morning, showers and thunderstorms were present in a loose, disorganized cluster north of Honduras and east of Belize in the western Caribbean ocean. On satellite imagery, a broad counterclockwise surface spin was visible. That’s inflow, or warm, moist air in contact with the sea surface streaming into the system.

You may also spot some translucent clouds at the upper altitudes fanning clockwise, demarcating outflow. That’s the cool air exhaust exiting the system. A storm needs to evacuate outflow to ingest more warm, moist air for fuel. Since the system so far is exhibiting both, it has a head start toward consolidation.

Weather models indicate that the incipient system will begin to strengthen into Sunday, scraping along the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula before sliding west of Cuba into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

From there, uncertainty grows. An upper-level low pressure system may strengthen high-altitude winds, working to knock the fledgling storm off kilter. If it evades that upper-level low, however — which would occur if it can slip a bit farther west — it may have a better shot of further strengthening.

Late Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday, it will probably gradually organize into a tropical storm. It’s too soon to know whether it could strengthen into a hurricane. It will also likely head northeast, perhaps affecting the Florida and/or Alabama Gulf coastlines around Tuesday or Wednesday.

For now, the key takeaways:

A system in the western Caribbean is probably going to become a tropical depression or named storm by late Sunday or Monday. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Idalia.

There is an increasing chance of impacts from high surf, rip currents, gusty winds, coastal splashover, minor storm surge and heavy rainfall for the west coast of Florida from Tampa Bay through the Big Bend and the Panhandle, and perhaps into coastal Alabama by the middle of next week.

A storm farther west would likely be a stronger storm. An eastward track would favor more pernicious interaction with an upper-air disturbance.

Residents of the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the latest on the progress of this system.

Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin, the only active named storm in the Atlantic, brought 6 to 12 inches of rain to Hispaniola between Wednesday and Thursday, along with winds in the 50 to 60 mph range. Now it’s about 215 miles east of Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos, working east-southeast at about 5 mph.

It’s disorganized now, but will undergo more pronounced maturation this weekend with a turn to the north expected. Franklin should be a hurricane by the latter half of Sunday, but for now is expected to remain southwest of Bermuda. It’s not projected to affect land areas for at least a week. Long-term computer models suggest it could become a concern for the Canadian Maritimes in nine or 10 days.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.