D.C.-area forecast: On the warm side today, but cooler much of the upcoming week

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Could be more comfortable, but humidity is waning with time. Express forecast Today: Morning shower? Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail A first cold front that passes the region through today won’t do a whole lot to cool things done. Another push of cooler air gets the job done for tomorrow. While humidity sticks around, although in lowered levels, temperatures should hang out below average much of the time ahead. First that toasty one today.

Today (Saturday): We could still have a couple showers around early in the morning. If so, skies trend clearer by mid- or late morning. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds should blow from the north around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mainly clear this evening, with some increase in clouds late night. Humidity falls off a bit more, but it won’t get too far down. Lows mainly dip to an upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Share this article Share

Tomorrow (Sunday): We may see more clouds than today, but there should also be sunnier times. Very small chance of a late-day sprinkle. High temperatures are mainly in the low and mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy conditions continue. Mid-60s to near 70 for lows most spots. We could see some patchy fog late. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

On Monday, clouds are numerous. We shouldn’t see much in the way of rain, yet a few showers are possible late in the day. Highs probably end up near 80 and humidity remains elevated. Confidence: Medium

Perhaps a bit drier air Tuesday, when compared to Monday. That doesn’t mean no rain, partly thanks to lower temperatures that come along with. In fact, rain odds may end up higher than recently by late afternoon or evening. Highs are again near 80. Confidence: Medium