D.C.-area forecast: On the warm side today, but cooler much of the upcoming week

Today (Saturday): We could still have a couple showers around early in the morning. If so, skies trend clearer by mid- or late morning. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds should blow from the north around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mainly clear this evening, with some increase in clouds late night. Humidity falls off a bit more, but it won’t get too far down. Lows mainly dip to an upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): We may see more clouds than today, but there should also be sunnier times. Very small chance of a late-day sprinkle. High temperatures are mainly in the low and mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy conditions continue. Mid-60s to near 70 for lows most spots. We could see some patchy fog late. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
On Monday, clouds are numerous. We shouldn’t see much in the way of rain, yet a few showers are possible late in the day. Highs probably end up near 80 and humidity remains elevated. Confidence: Medium
Perhaps a bit drier air Tuesday, when compared to Monday. That doesn’t mean no rain, partly thanks to lower temperatures that come along with. In fact, rain odds may end up higher than recently by late afternoon or evening. Highs are again near 80. Confidence: Medium