PM Update: A slow cooling trend begins with slight rain chances into Sunday night

Through Tonight: A couple of brief showers are possible but may be in the pre-dawn hours. Skies will generally be partly cloudy. We’ll have a tad bit less humidity by dawn as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): The brightest skies among some clouds may be during morning hours, with a slight increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. A sprinkle or quick shower can’t be ruled out, with perhaps even a tiny, brief thundershower. Outdoor plans are a go, though, since rain probabilities will be 20 percent at most. A few east-northeast breeze-gusts may near 15 mph as the temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s.

Overnight, clouds and shower chances will increase, especially after midnight. Muggy dew points may return, preventing temperatures from dipping below the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tropical Atlantic briefing; late-week rain possible in D.C.

Many eyes are on the tropics, as they should be. It’s gotten active and stayed active over the last week, as we approach the mid-September peak of Atlantic hurricane season. For the D.C. area, we have a slight chance of seeing some late week rains (and perhaps some breeziness) from the Gulf of Mexico disturbance denoted by the red “X” near Florida. The most bullish probabilities — 25 percent chance — have heavier rains and some breezes from any tropical remnants moving most directly over the Beltway later Thursday into Friday. This overall probability takes into account all the timing and track movements that could happen between now and late week. Think of it as a condensed summary, with a greater chance — as of now — that we only see a few showers or storms. South of town has greater probabilities of not only seeing rain but higher amounts of rain (graphic below).

We will, of course, keep you posted on arrival timing changes and impact levels as we get closer. Rain and breeziness still could still miss us completely.

