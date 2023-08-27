D.C.-area forecast: Cooler through midweek with a few shower chances

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Chance of an isolated shower isn’t too bad of a price for a nice break from the heat. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy. Isolated p.m. shower? Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Lows: Mid- to upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible at times. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail A stalled front keeps a few rain chances in the forecast today through Tuesday. As of now, late Monday and late Tuesday look like the best chance for showers. Temperature-wise, we’re noticeably cooler today through midweek with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Wednesday should be nice before a less certain late week, which could be influenced by a tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

Today (Sunday): Temperatures are noticeably cooler today compared to Saturday, heading for afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the northeast. The humidity isn’t terrible, but it’s still at least in the moderate range, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: An isolated shower is still possible during the evening. Easterly winds help push in more cloud cover overnight. Overnight lows dip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Share this article Share

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s shaping up to be a mostly cloudy day with the potential for some morning fog and a few showers. The afternoon could bring a few more showers, or even a period of more numerous showers and a thundershower. Temperatures are rather cool for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and a light wind from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The chance of showers continues into the evening before diminishing overnight with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Mostly cloudy skies remain Tuesday with shower and thunderstorm chances returning by the afternoon or evening due to an approaching cold front. Temperatures continue cooler than average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The best chance of rain could end up coming Tuesday night with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Low-Medium

By Wednesday we’ve got increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity. That makes for a pleasant, even somewhat crisp day with highs in the low 80s. Plan to get out and enjoy the nice weather! Confidence: Medium