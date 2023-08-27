PM Update: We may stay below 80 degrees Monday as cloud and rain chances increase

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Clouds, humidity and rain chances begin to increase tonight. This unsettled weather should bring below-average warmth into midweek as well. A few thundershowers have popped (mainly) south of town this afternoon with longer-lasting and more numerous showers — even a couple downpours — possible Monday. Idalia may enhance our rains a bit by later Tuesday, with details in the briefing below.

Through Tonight: We should have an early evening respite from rain chances. However, near midnight and into the early morning hours, we could see another round of broken showers or even a thunderstorm. Humid dew points around 70 degrees will prevent low temperatures from falling much below that — perhaps a small range in the upper 60s to low 70s.



Tomorrow (Monday): The afternoon has the best chance for showers, storms and downpours. Have at least a small umbrella handy if you’re out and about. Peeks of sunshine are still expected at times, especially early morning and late afternoon. High temperatures may end up in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. The relatively sunniest, driest spots should hit the top of this range. East-northeast breezes may occasionally gust near 15 mph.

Overnight, showers may get slightly reinvigorated. We hope any thunderstorm or two doesn’t disturb our sleep too much — at least we can use a little bit of this rain. Humidity again is noticeable, with familiar low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tropical Storm Idalia briefing: low impact expected around D.C.

The Gulf of Mexico disturbance we were watching Saturday has now developed into Tropical Storm Idalia. After expected landfall along the Florida coast, it should move northeastward toward the Mid-Atlantic. In this graphic below, the 5 percent chance of tropical storm winds possible for southeastern Virginia could arrive as early as Wednesday night. Importantly, as of now, D.C. is forecast to be spared from a strong wind potential.

D.C. may only see slight breeziness and slightly enhanced rainfall as a semi-stationary cold front in our region early in the week pulls northward some tropical moisture from Idalia. South of town continues to have the greater probabilities of higher amounts of rain (graphic below). The most severe aspects of Idalia are currently expected to be swept out to sea midweek as a final cold front manages to push eastward through our region and off the coast. We still need to monitor how much moisture the front may draw northward toward us before it passes, perhaps enhancing our rainfall Tuesday night.

We will of course keep you posted if these expected minor impacts or arrival timings change substantially. Be sure to come chat tonight during our weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A chat and we can discuss this further. Tune in at 7:46 p.m.

