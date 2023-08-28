PM Update: Raindrops focus south and east tonight, then warmer Tuesday

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Through tonight: Additional rain is possible into the night. Best odds will be in southern Maryland and perhaps into the Interstate 95 corridor at times through evening. Given ample humidity, temperatures won’t fall far — dropping to a 70-to-mid-70s range for lows. Winds are light out of the northeast and east, with maybe some patchy fog late.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will continue to be steamy. With more sunshine than today, high temperatures will try for the low and mid-80s. Showers will approach from the west in the afternoon but shouldn’t be too big a deal and will tend to focus west of the area. Winds will turn to come from the south after starting at an easterly direction early in the day.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high at 13.1 grains per cubic meter of air.

