D.C.-area forecast: Humid to start the week, with showers at times

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Some showers are possible, but highs below 80 are a nice change of pace. Express forecast Today: Lots of clouds, chance of afternoon showers. Highs: 75 to 80.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Highs: 78 to 83. Forecast in detail As we close August and enter September, temperatures are cooler than average this week, but it’s humid through Tuesday with showers at times. By midweek, we’ll need to watch what happens with Tropical Storm Idalia, but the storm’s significant weather probably stays to our southeast. The second half of the week features several nice days and a gradual warming trend.

Today (Monday): There’s a weak front in our vicinity that generates a lot of cloud cover but probably just some scattered showers this afternoon. Most places are dry more often than wet, but have an umbrella handy. Highs in most spots are just shy of 80. Winds are light from the east (5 to 10 mph). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some widely scattered showers are possible but, generally, it’s just cloudy and a bit humid. Lows settle near 70 in most spots. Winds remain light. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s mostly cloudy and rather humid (dew points above 70). Enough sunshine may filter through to fuel some scattered afternoon showers and storms (40 to 60 percent chance east to west). Highs climb into the low 80s, with light winds from the southeast (5 to 10 mph) Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: As a cold front comes through, showers and storms are a good bet (better than a 50/50 chance). It’s muggy with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

High pressure attempts to build in from the northwest on Wednesday. Abundant sunshine helps temperatures reach the low to mid-80s, but humidity levels should fall as the day wears on. We may see some high clouds increase Wednesday night as Idalia moves northward along the Southeast coast, with lows from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium-High

If we see effects from Idalia, it would probably be on Thursday. Wednesday’s front may help push it too far southeast to bring rain into our region, but if the front is weaker than expected, we could see a slug of rain move in, especially toward the Chesapeake Bay and Delmarva. Odds are better we stay dry, with partly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Clearing skies at night with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium

Friday through Labor Day looks like a very nice stretch with abundant sunshine, but temperatures trend warmer. We should stay rain-free, with highs warming from the upper 70s Friday to the low to mid-80s Saturday to the mid- to upper 80s Sunday to near 90 on Monday. Lows near 60 on Friday night warm to the mid-60s on Saturday night to closer to 70 on Sunday night. Confidence: Medium