Idalia live briefing: Florida braces for major hurricane as storm strengthens

Tropical Storm Idalia (pronounced “ee-DAL-ya”) strengthened quickly Sunday night and is forecast to strike Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane Tuesday night into Wednesday after drawing strength from the record-warm Gulf of Mexico. The storm is projected to come ashore between Tampa Bay and Panama City, unleashing “a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds,” according to the National Hurricane Center. The greatest risk is in the Big Bend, particularly overnight Tuesday and especially Wednesday morning.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect from near Apalachicola, Fla., to around Charlotte Harbor, including Tampa and Tampa Bay, Sarasota and Clearwater.

#Idalia forecast to become a major #hurricane by Wednesday. If it does, it would be 2nd major hurricane of 2023 Atlantic season (along w/ #Franklin). In satellite era (1966-onward), 9 seasons had 2+ majors by end of August: 1966, 1969, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2021 pic.twitter.com/fLCnUKfXWR — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 28, 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the storm’s exact path remains unclear, and he urged everyone on the state’s Gulf Coast to remain vigilant. He emphasized that many of those living in the storm’s path will lose electricity for an extended period, which is why the state will position utility workers on Monday to respond.

“The risk continues to increase for a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as early as Tuesday,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

Even after Idalia makes landfall and pulls away from Florida into Thursday, its moisture could interact with a cold front and drop up to half a foot of rainfall across the Southeast. Eastern Georgia and the Carolinas could face flooding rains, as well as the risk of a few tornadoes.

Key developments

Idalia is picking up speed and on the move toward the Gulf of Mexico. As of 8 a.m. Eastern time, the center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located 90 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. After hardly budging Sunday, it was moving due north at 8 mph.

The storm is strengthening. Maximum sustained winds in the core of the storm increased to 65 mph Monday morning, and it is likely that Idalia will become a hurricane by evening. Idalia exhibited a flare-up of thunderstorms Sunday night, an indicator of a swiftly strengthening storm.

Hurricane and storm surge watches stretch from south of Tampa toward the Panhandle while a hurricane warning covers the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio. Tropical storm watches blanket the remainder of Southwest Florida around the Fort Myers area and include the lower Florida Keys.

The Hurricane Center is now forecasting the storm to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with peak winds of 115 mph; any storm rated Category or higher is considered a “major” hurricane.

Forecasters see two key ingredients that will help the storm gain strength:

Water temperatures in the eastern Gulf of Mexico are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, several degrees above average and in record territory, which will further fuel intensification.

An approaching dip in the jet stream over the eastern U.S. will effectively evacuate “exhaust” air at high altitudes away from Idalia, allowing it to ingest more warm, humid air from below and continue to strengthen — perhaps right up until the point of landfall.

“The bottom line is that rapid intensification is becoming increasingly likely before landfall” on Tuesday night, the Hurricane Center wrote. Computer modeling indicates that the odds of rapid intensification are between 5 and 10 times greater than average.

The storm surge — or rise in seawater above normally dry land at the coast — could reach 11 feet in hardest-hit areas. Florida’s Big Bend area could see the biggest surge and is particularly vulnerable because of the adjacent gently sloping sea floor, which makes it easy for water to pile up along the coast and for the surge to penetrate miles inland. The current forecast calls for a surge of 4 to 7 feet around Tampa (if the peak surge coincides with high tide), which would be its highest on record.

Hurricane forecast

The Hurricane Center forecast cone — or the area where the center of the storm is most likely to track — has the storm landing somewhere between Tampa and Tallahassee, with the center line passing directly over Cedar Key. However, storm impacts — including a very dangerous storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain — are expected hundreds of miles from where the center crosses the coast.

Tropical storm conditions could begin as early as overnight Monday into Tuesday in the Florida Keys. The remainder of Florida’s Gulf Coast will see wind gusts up to 40 mph or greater spread northward during the daylight hours Tuesday.

Destructive winds, with gusts over 100 mph that could cause tornado-like damage, are probable in a small zone near where the center crosses the coast, probably Wednesday morning. They’ll be found in the eyewall, or a doughnut-like wall of wind that encircles the eerily calm eye. The National Weather Service may issue dire “extreme wind warnings” when destructive eyewall winds are expected to move ashore. They activate the emergency alert system like tornadoes and are meant as a final call-to-action targeted at those who didn’t evacuate before life-threatening conditions arrive.

Winds of at least 40 mph could affect a much a larger area extending 125 miles or more from the center, resulting in widespread downed trees and power outages.

Sarasota, Tampa, Panama City, Tallahassee and Pensacola all need to closely watch the system. Current projections suggest the most likely spot for a landfall would be around the Big Bend of Florida. However, shifts in the forecast track are possible.

Because the storm will be paralleling the coastline, subtle west to east wobbles in Idalia’s track could mean big implications for landfall locations — and surge and wind impacts.

Effects from the storm surge are expected to be severe near the coast. According to the Weather Service, the following impacts are possible:

Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away.

Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded.

Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.

Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded.

Inland flooding from rain will also be an issue, with a widespread 4 to 8 inches likely and a few locations picking up double-digit totals. The heaviest amounts are projected in northern Florida, southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas. Around the Big Bend, rivers will be backed up due to storm surge already, making it difficult or impossible for rainwaters to drain into the sea. The storm’s fast-forward speed may reduce the chance for more extreme flooding.

There could even be tornadoes during the daylight hours Tuesday around west-central Florida, including Tampa. That’s where Idalia’s outer rain bands will be lapping at the coastline. A change of wind speed and direction with height within the tropical system will bolster the risk of rotating updrafts within storm cells. The tornado potential will continue overnight and especially Wednesday, then perhaps Thursday over the Interstate 95 corridor in the Southeast.

Florida’s preparation

More than 1,100 National Guardsmen have been mobilized, DeSantis said, adding that most of the resources will be staged in North Florida and Marion County.

Linemen are being positioned to get power back, as there will assuredly be areas without electricity following the storm.

In light of the approaching hurricane, DeSantis will remain in Florida on Monday to assist with preparations, said his spokesman, Bryan Griffin. DeSantis’s wife, Casey, will attend a planned event with Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) in place of the governor, Griffin added.

What to know to stay safe