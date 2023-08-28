Gulf Coast temperatures surge to highest levels ever observed

A relentless heat dome that has parked over the Gulf Coast region for much of summer reached a climax late last week and this weekend, bringing some of the highest temperatures ever recorded from coastal Texas to southern Alabama.
The excessive heat lining the Gulf Coast is linked to the same record-warm gulf waters — in the upper 80s to near 90 — that are forecast to fuel Tropical Storm Idalia’s rapid intensification into a Category 3 hurricane before striking Florida’s west coast.
Gulfport, Miss., hit 107 degrees Saturday, marking “the hottest temperature ever observed for a site right on the Gulf coast anywhere in the U.S.,” weather historian Christopher Burt wrote in a message on Facebook. “The sea surface temperatures off Gulfport are at 88 as of today (Aug. 26), which is about as warm as they can be there.”
Here’s how hot it was over the weekend
Temperatures reached a pinnacle along the Gulf Coast late last week and over the weekend — rising to 100 to 115 degrees. The heat occurred ahead of a cold front sinking southward and amid hot, dry winds out of the west. From southern Mississippi to coastal Texas, severe drought has also contributed to the heat. In Louisiana, the combination of drought and heat has intensified a siege of fires.
Here are some of the locations that set all-time highs.
In Louisiana:
- 114 at Leland Bowman Lock, with data since 1951
- 110 in Lafayette, with data since 1893
- 110 in Shreveport, tied the record since 1874
- 109 in Lake Charles, with data since 1895
- 106 in Baton Rouge, tied the record since 1930
- 105 in New Orleans, with data since 1930
In Texas:
- 112 in College Station, tied the record since 1888
- 111 in Beaumont-Port Arthur, with data since 1901
- 111 in Lufkin, with data since 1906
- 111 in Port Arthur, with data since 1947
- 109 in Houston, with data since 1889
In Mississippi and Alabama:
- 107 in Gulfport, Miss., with data since 1893
- 107 in Hattiesburg, Miss., with data since 1893
- 106 in Mobile, Ala., with data since 1872
- 104 in Biloxi, Miss., tied the record since 1893
In a number of locations, it was at least the second time breaking all-time records this month. For instance, New Orleans tied its previous all-time high of 102 twice last week, before breaking it Sunday.
Gulf of Mexico bathwater fuels the heat
Underneath the relentless heat dome, the sea surface temperatures of the gulf have cooked, warming more than 3 degrees above the norm for the date.
The water has also heated up far beneath the surface.
In fact, temperatures of nearly 88 degrees (31 Celsius) are common to depths of 165 feet (50 meters) below the surface, according to data posted to Twitter by Kim Wood, a professor of meteorology at Mississippi State University. University of Miami hurricane scientist Andy Hazelton called the ocean heat “other-worldly.”
1/2
Water temperatures where Idalia is forecast to track this week are the warmest they have been since at least 1982, according to catastrophe researcher Richard Dixon.
While the Gulf of Mexico as a whole has cooled slightly compared with earlier this month, when it shattered records, it remains near all-time highs.
More heat to come amid record-warm year for Gulf Coast
Somewhat cooler temperatures are forecast along the Gulf Coast for the next few days, but it’s probably not the end of the heat for many locations. Triple-digit heat becomes increasingly difficult to attain moving through September across the region, but temperatures are projected to remain above normal through September.
So far this year, Houston has now seen 36 days at or above 100 degrees, the second most behind 46 in 2011. The string of 17 such days in New Orleans has demolished the previous record of five in 1980. Beaumont-Port Arthur and Baton Rouge have both seen 30, the second most and the most on record, respectively. Mobile, Ala., has picked up 11, topping the old record of eight in 2000.
Most locations along the Gulf Coast will finish with their warmest August on record. Following a similarly hot July, a majority of spots will also observe their hottest summers. Most of the Gulf Coast region is seeing its hottest year on record to date.
Although cooler air is forecast for the Eastern United States over the next several days, temperatures nearer the Gulf Coast only fall closer to average. And while the hottest weather is shifting farther west and northwest than it has been for much of August, temperatures well above average are projected to return to the same area in about a week.
